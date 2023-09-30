Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark Broadband - CGNAT?
c0ld

234 posts

Master Geek


#309234 30-Sep-2023 18:44
Send private message quote this post

I did do a forum search but couldn't find anything obvious coming up.

 

Have moved into a shared house with Spark Broadband, IP 203.211.xx.xx

 

I'm unable to access anything from outside the network despite a port forward being set up (yes I know, security risk etc etc) - it was working perfectly before on my Vodafone broadband with public IP.

 

 

 

Before I pay for a static IP (and if anyone knows how much they are on Spark that'd be handy too) just want to check Spark is CGNAT and that is likely why I'm having the issue.

 

 

 

Cheers :)

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Linux
10131 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3137123 30-Sep-2023 18:46
Send private message quote this post

SparkNZ I am sure does not do CG-NAT

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
yitz
1858 posts

Uber Geek


  #3137124 30-Sep-2023 18:48
Send private message quote this post

IP looks like a Devoli one so possibly Contact or someone else who resells Devoli.

rscole86
4736 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3137129 30-Sep-2023 18:52
Send private message quote this post

As mentioned, if you're posting from that address, it's a Devoli IP range.



c0ld

234 posts

Master Geek


  #3137130 30-Sep-2023 18:52
Send private message quote this post

yitz:

 

IP looks like a Devoli one so possibly Contact or someone else who resells Devoli.

 

 

 

 

Ah thanks for that, didn't even consider they may have done BYO modem. I'll have a chat when the homeowner is back and sure it'll all make a bit more sense and then take it from there.

 

 

 

Thanks everyone, happy for this to be locked. 

Gordy7
1723 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3137136 30-Sep-2023 19:07
Send private message quote this post

This any help?

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=174969

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

c0ld

234 posts

Master Geek


  #3137138 30-Sep-2023 19:10
Send private message quote this post

Gordy7:

This any help?


https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=174969


 



Sure will be once I find out the ISP. Thanks for that :)

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28

ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI Launches in New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:44

Microsoft Brings AI Productivity Tools to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:39

Nanogirl Live Science Show is Back
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:36

Ring Introduces Stick up Cam Pro
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:30

Amazon launches new Echo and Fire TV upgrades to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:20

Dyson Introduces Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk Light
Posted 21-Sep-2023 00:01

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31

Western Digital Release PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD for Creative Professionals
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:24

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Review
Posted 14-Sep-2023 15:50

ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Makes Aerial Imagery Freely Available to the Public Using AWS
Posted 13-Sep-2023 09:40

GoPro Launches HERO12 Black
Posted 7-Sep-2023 01:00

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 