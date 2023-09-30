I did do a forum search but couldn't find anything obvious coming up.

Have moved into a shared house with Spark Broadband, IP 203.211.xx.xx

I'm unable to access anything from outside the network despite a port forward being set up (yes I know, security risk etc etc) - it was working perfectly before on my Vodafone broadband with public IP.

Before I pay for a static IP (and if anyone knows how much they are on Spark that'd be handy too) just want to check Spark is CGNAT and that is likely why I'm having the issue.

Cheers :)