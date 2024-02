My folks are moving, and where they are going there is no fixed line services currently installed, and while fibre would be free to install, I can see already how they'd run it, and it'd ruin the aesthetics of the property, so looking at Skinny wireless.

Now, I already have a Skinny modem from a previous connection with them, so does anyone know if I can sign my folks up with a "BYO" modem ?

Their online forms force you into paying a courier fee for a modem that wont be needed......