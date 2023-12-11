Users ring up and have empty inboxes, sent items, everything is gone...

I've struck this a few times now, and it appears that this is what is happening:

IF a user has a personal (free or paid) Microsoft account with the same userid as is their xtra email address, then their [new] Outlook loads up the Microsoft email box - and so shows a blank or nearly blank (empty) mailbox!

The xtra mail is still there on webmail, but the PST the user had in their roaming profile appears to have been replaced or superceded by a new (empty) 256kb pst!

A lot of POP users are going to missing a lot of email if this is the case.

Can anyone confirm?

To resolve, an alias needs to be created in their Microsoft account, newname@outlook.co.nz, then make the this the main username, then DELETE the old alias (the user@xtra.co.nz)