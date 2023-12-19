Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Rorax

11 posts

Geek


#311163 19-Dec-2023 16:21
Send private message quote this post

Hiya,

This started about two weeks ago. I have a server in Arizona that I regularly connect to (Foreign friends private gaming server.) All was great until lately I've been having the worst connection, timeouts, lag, you name it.

I did a tracert and this is the result

 

Tracing route to 50.20.207.72 over a maximum of 30 hops

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  192.168.1.254
  2     1 ms     1 ms    <1 ms  115-188-128-1-adsl.sparkbb.co.nz [115.188.128.1]
  3     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  4     2 ms     1 ms     1 ms  122.56.119.216
  5     2 ms     2 ms     2 ms  ae10-10.tkbr12.global-gateway.net.nz [202.50.232.29]
  6   127 ms   128 ms   126 ms  xe7-0-1-10.lebr7.global-gateway.net.nz [202.50.232.162]
  7   130 ms   130 ms   130 ms  ae3-10.sjbr3.global-gateway.net.nz [122.56.127.25]
  8   147 ms   130 ms   130 ms  ae0.pabr5.global-gateway.net.nz [203.96.120.74]
  9   134 ms   134 ms   135 ms  palo-b24-link.ip.twelve99.net [62.115.145.204]
 10   135 ms   135 ms   135 ms  cogent-ic-344188.ip.twelve99-cust.net [62.115.174.65]
 11   136 ms   136 ms   136 ms  be2379.ccr21.sfo01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.42.157]
 12   156 ms   156 ms   156 ms  be3109.ccr21.slc01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.44.138]
 13   156 ms   156 ms   156 ms  be3037.ccr21.den01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.41.146]
 14   180 ms   179 ms   180 ms  be3035.ccr21.mci01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.5.90]
 15   182 ms   182 ms   182 ms  be2831.ccr41.ord01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.42.166]
 16   198 ms   198 ms   198 ms  be2717.ccr21.cle04.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.6.222]
 17   198 ms   199 ms   198 ms  be2889.ccr41.jfk02.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.47.50]
 18   202 ms   203 ms   202 ms  be2273.rcr21.ewr03.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.83.206]
 19   200 ms   200 ms   199 ms  be3314.nr61.b017536-1.ewr03.atlas.cogentco.com [154.24.82.150]
 20   198 ms   199 ms   198 ms  38.142.118.170
 21   203 ms   201 ms   198 ms  23.226.129.251.static.quadranet.com [23.226.129.251]
 22   196 ms   195 ms   202 ms  50.20.207.72

 

Trace complete.

Running several traces everything is fine until xe7-0-1-10 and its the same hop every time. Could someone tell me whats going on? As I mentioned it wasn't always like this. But I don't know how to interpret what I am seeing other than "~120ms is a huge jump from 5 to 6" 

Create new topic
Peppery
912 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3173471 19-Dec-2023 16:29
Send private message quote this post

At a guess, that hop is it crossing the ocean to the west coast. The latency checks out, speed of light and all.

 
 
 
 

Talkiet
4700 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3173474 19-Dec-2023 16:31
Send private message quote this post

That huge jump is the Pacific Ocean :-)

 

I do see some packet loss to that IP, but no variability in latency.

 

I also see no loss up to hop 10 (Cogent), so the issue is beyond the Spark Network. (Assuming my few minutes of testing are reflective of your experience)...

 

Cheers - N

 

 




Talkiet
4700 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3173477 19-Dec-2023 16:33
Send private message quote this post

My suspicion is your friends private gaming server is under exceptionally heavy load, and is serving lots of stuff - causing local issues there... Next most likely is an issue with their last mile connection since it looks like a residential service.... Is it fibre/Cable?

 

Cheers - N




Rorax

11 posts

Geek


  #3173480 19-Dec-2023 16:40
Send private message quote this post

is the geolocation of 202.50.232.162 wrong then? Because when I checked whois, it shows as being in Nepal! Like why would it be routing me through Nepal to get to Arizona?!

Could you explain to me why it looks like its on their end? I used to get about 70ms to them at worst.

And to answer your question directly. Its a hosting company in my friends state, Bisect https://www.bisecthosting.com

Talkiet
4700 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3173482 19-Dec-2023 16:43
Send private message quote this post

You never got 70ms to them if you're in NZ. Perhaps your friend migrated his virtual machine?

 

The reason it looks to be on their end is when I compare pings from my machine to the end server, I see some loss, but when I ping some hops along the way, they are fine.

 

Speak to your friend - it's an issue over there.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




Rorax

11 posts

Geek


  #3173484 19-Dec-2023 16:49
Send private message quote this post

So I'm not being routed through Nepal? 

Talkiet
4700 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3173487 19-Dec-2023 16:51
Send private message quote this post

No!

 

 




snj

snj
31 posts

Geek


  #3173492 19-Dec-2023 16:54
Send private message quote this post

Rorax:

 

So I'm not being routed through Nepal? 

 

 

Based on the EWR (Newark Airport) on the 3rd to last hop... no you're just going NZ->East Coast USA which 200ms is probably about right. Except you say Arizona... which raises alarm bells.  If it was pathing to East Coast and back to Arizona, it'd probably be about 260...

Rorax

11 posts

Geek


  #3173503 19-Dec-2023 17:51
Send private message quote this post

Thats what I am saying.
if 120ms, a tenth of a second is normal for the west coast (speed of light and all that) then why do some IP geolocations seem so weird?
Why Am I experiencing what feels like pings greater than a few seconds?

F mentions that it could be stress on the host, okay I'd accept that, except that, then others connecting to the server would be experiencing the same service issues no?
However only I, connecting through the west coast of the US from New Zealand, so SCCN cable, am getting these conflicting results.
And no matter what I do the geo location of the hops along the way aren't where they say they are?

I'm more confused now than before I posted. 

Jase2985
12379 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3173507 19-Dec-2023 18:16
Send private message quote this post

dont believe what you see in a geolocation on an IP address. pretty simple.

 

Goes from NZ, to LA, to San Fran, to salt lake city to Denver, yada yada, just follow the 3 digit airport code at the end of each of the cogento addresses

 

202m to New York is within acceptable range from NZ.

RunningMan
7993 posts

Uber Geek


  #3173509 19-Dec-2023 18:54
Send private message quote this post

Rorax: then why do some IP geolocations seem so weird?

 

Because so many of them are nothing more than a guess in a database, or based on previous ownership of an IP address range from years ago. Essentially they are so inaccurate as to be useless. The DNS name gives a more useful location as @Jase2985 mentioned.

 

 

 

Rorax: However only I, connecting through the west coast of the US from New Zealand, so SCCN cable, am getting these conflicting results

 

Most likely everyone connecting is seeing the same packet loss but if their round trip time is much less because they are geographically closer then they will cope with retries/resends without it being problematic. Chuck in higher latency due to distance and you're not so lucky.

Behodar
9263 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3173510 19-Dec-2023 19:04
Send private message quote this post

Rorax:

 

why do some IP geolocations seem so weird?

 

 

The short version is that IP addresses were never designed with geolocation in mind, and all the systems for doing it are essentially large-scale hacks. You cannot reliably determine the location of a client from its IP address.

 

Edit: See above :)

Create new topic





