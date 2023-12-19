Hiya,
This started about two weeks ago. I have a server in Arizona that I regularly connect to (Foreign friends private gaming server.) All was great until lately I've been having the worst connection, timeouts, lag, you name it.
I did a tracert and this is the result
Tracing route to 50.20.207.72 over a maximum of 30 hops
1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms 192.168.1.254
2 1 ms 1 ms <1 ms 115-188-128-1-adsl.sparkbb.co.nz [115.188.128.1]
3 * * * Request timed out.
4 2 ms 1 ms 1 ms 122.56.119.216
5 2 ms 2 ms 2 ms ae10-10.tkbr12.global-gateway.net.nz [202.50.232.29]
6 127 ms 128 ms 126 ms xe7-0-1-10.lebr7.global-gateway.net.nz [202.50.232.162]
7 130 ms 130 ms 130 ms ae3-10.sjbr3.global-gateway.net.nz [122.56.127.25]
8 147 ms 130 ms 130 ms ae0.pabr5.global-gateway.net.nz [203.96.120.74]
9 134 ms 134 ms 135 ms palo-b24-link.ip.twelve99.net [62.115.145.204]
10 135 ms 135 ms 135 ms cogent-ic-344188.ip.twelve99-cust.net [62.115.174.65]
11 136 ms 136 ms 136 ms be2379.ccr21.sfo01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.42.157]
12 156 ms 156 ms 156 ms be3109.ccr21.slc01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.44.138]
13 156 ms 156 ms 156 ms be3037.ccr21.den01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.41.146]
14 180 ms 179 ms 180 ms be3035.ccr21.mci01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.5.90]
15 182 ms 182 ms 182 ms be2831.ccr41.ord01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.42.166]
16 198 ms 198 ms 198 ms be2717.ccr21.cle04.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.6.222]
17 198 ms 199 ms 198 ms be2889.ccr41.jfk02.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.47.50]
18 202 ms 203 ms 202 ms be2273.rcr21.ewr03.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.83.206]
19 200 ms 200 ms 199 ms be3314.nr61.b017536-1.ewr03.atlas.cogentco.com [154.24.82.150]
20 198 ms 199 ms 198 ms 38.142.118.170
21 203 ms 201 ms 198 ms 23.226.129.251.static.quadranet.com [23.226.129.251]
22 196 ms 195 ms 202 ms 50.20.207.72
Trace complete.
Running several traces everything is fine until xe7-0-1-10 and its the same hop every time. Could someone tell me whats going on? As I mentioned it wasn't always like this. But I don't know how to interpret what I am seeing other than "~120ms is a huge jump from 5 to 6"