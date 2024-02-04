Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Skinny Application won’t load.
rugrat

2964 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#311651 4-Feb-2024 19:46
Get orange screen with three dots moving below Skinny name, but screen won’t go past this point.

 

Is it loading for others?

 

No updates showing, and updated all applics on phone yesterday.

Jase2985
12480 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3190517 4-Feb-2024 20:02
Working fine here, did have to reauthenticate with a text code because my login had expired though

 
 
 
 

josephhinvest
1529 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3190518 4-Feb-2024 20:10
Not working for me also, can’t sign in or out or do anything. iOS 17.3.

rugrat

2964 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3190520 4-Feb-2024 20:15
josephhinvest: Not working for me also, can’t sign in or out or do anything. iOS 17.3.

 

Thanks, I’m 17.2.1 will update iOS tonight.

 

Though as not working for you, it’s not that though.



Eva888
1846 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3190535 4-Feb-2024 21:34
Also can’t open the app. Updated it but still won’t open. Great as can’t top up either and have run out of credit.

Spyware
3297 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3190678 4-Feb-2024 21:42
Spark app was down earlier but working for me now.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

rugrat

2964 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3190741 5-Feb-2024 01:10
Eva888:

 

Also can’t open the app. Updated it but still won’t open. Great as can’t top up either and have run out of credit.

 

 

You can log in on the website and top up. 

 

https://signin.skinny.co.nz/

 

I wish to transfer 200 minutes to someone though as 188 minutes expires in three days. Looks like the web site doesn’t have that selection on it.

rugrat

2964 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3190743 5-Feb-2024 02:34
Yay, it’s working now. Touch Wood.



Goosey
2418 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3190746 5-Feb-2024 06:34
Eva888:

 

Also can’t open the app. Updated it but still won’t open. Great as can’t top up either and have run out of credit.

 

 

 

 

back in the day we all topped up calling an automated 0800 number or buying a scratch card from a dairy…

 

im pretty sure these are still options !

(well I hope it is for skinny)

 

 

 

😀

 

 

 

edit, I just remember I often still see “boost” mobile still painted on the anti ram raid bollards outside a dairy in an upmarket suburb of Christchurch.

Eva888
1846 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3190763 5-Feb-2024 09:09
The App opened this morning on my Apple and I added credit. However there was no confirmation or text telling me I was topped up, waited and figured it wasn’t accepted so tried again. Still no confirmation and didn’t show up on the app. Decide to call Skinny and when I pressed for mobile help it gave me my credit amount as the double card payments. 

 

Checked the app again this time it showed the credit and after two tries managed to buy a plan, success but still no confirmation text. The carrier also wasn’t showing in the top left since yesterday on my phone but you could see it on Mr E's Apple but even on his phone the App wouldn’t open. Carrier now shows.

 

Question remains have they stopped sending confirmation texts for top ups and credit. 

 

Cant remember my sign in to use the website as have always used the App and have forgotten which email etc I used years back. Sigh another job to sort for being tardy with password, which wasn’t saved in my keeper.

 

 

rugrat

2964 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3190912 5-Feb-2024 10:48
It’s stopped working again 😞

 

edit: I top up from internet banking, as BNZ has a top up mobile in there. I thank some other banks offer as well but not all. From memory I don’t get a confirmation text when doing it, but get a green notification saying top up successful.

 

I normally open Skinny applic, just to see new credit balance afterwards for extra assurance.

allan
1909 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3190915 5-Feb-2024 10:57
rugrat:

 

It’s stopped working again 😞

 

Just tried on my Android 13 device. Got a "H'mm something went wrong" message, but then after a couple of seconds it opened the app okay. Weird...

rugrat

2964 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3190942 5-Feb-2024 11:53
allan:

 

 

 

Just tried on my Android 13 device. Got a "H'mm something went wrong" message, but then after a couple of seconds it opened the app okay. Weird...

 

 

Was working on iPad but not iPhone. Got the H’mmm message on iPad then started working.

 

I powered off  on iPhone, then when reloaded Skinny applic on there it started working as well.

 

‘Have topped up and sent off the 200 minutes that was about to expire. Had to send 200 minutes twice as first time got an error occurred while communicating with the server. My minutes have only dropped by 200 minutes so it only sent them the second time.

 

Person sent to is on roll over plan so will have year to use them, and they use more then their monthly minutes on average so are always running out, 

 

All set for another month now in case it breaks down again.

josephhinvest
1529 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3190946 5-Feb-2024 12:00
Working today for me. Cheers.

