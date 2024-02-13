Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Cel-Fi - can you sell?
Family member had a cel fi unit professionally installed a few years back. Now surplus to requirements, can they simply sell it on trade me etc? My understanding is the unit was registered to their address. Is there a process?

Have you reviewed the cel-fi terms and conditions?

 
 
 
 

Yes, you raise a tech support ticket with Powertec + fill out the appropriate registration form on the Powertec site. The unit will usually require reregistration once powered up at new location.




coffeebaron: Yes, you raise a tech support ticket with Powertec + fill out the appropriate registration form on the Powertec site. The unit will usually require reregistration once powered up at new location.

 

Thanks for your help. I'll let them know its possible and what the process is to reregister for new owner. Given most carriers and phones now have wifi calling now sure how useful this unit is...



It's still useful in many common scenarios.

