ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Received Spark a//c for xtra email, left Spark 4 years ago
Brunzy

#311858 21-Feb-2024 12:59
As above , got a bill charging me for an xtra a/c
I queried it , and the reply said we have an active emai account.
Surely when we cancelled Spark , four years ago, we cancelled everything.

Has anyone else received one?

networkn
Networkn
  #3198321 21-Feb-2024 13:10
Are you sure it's legit?

 

 

 
 
 
 

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
  #3198323 21-Feb-2024 13:12
Never used "Xtra/Spark" myself, but pretty sure unless you specifically ask to keep the email, they just shut everything off. Think they charge $5 a month or somehting to keep it.

 

How did they send you the bill ? Sure its not a scam email ?

 

If legit, pretty sure they'll be able to see you've not logged into it.

 

 




huckster
  #3198325 21-Feb-2024 13:15
Possibly....

 

Xtra Mail

 

"What happens to my Xtra Mail account if I cancel my Spark broadband?

 

 

 

 

 

If you're not a Spark broadband customer but you have an Xtra Mail address that you'd like to keep or reactivate, you can get Xtra Mail for $5.95 per month. 

 

You cannot buy Xtra Mail on its own."

 

 

 

 



qwertee
  #3198331 21-Feb-2024 13:30
I cancelled my Spark broadband years ago but opted to keep my email going at  name@xtra.co.nz at $5.95 per month. 
(Just to catch any stray emails that get sent to this address, which has provided to be useful in the past.) 

 

 

 

I am surprised that the Op has been charged now rather than the recurring monthly charges when the account has been cancelled.
Was it a large lump-some that are you now billed for?

Brunzy

  #3198352 21-Feb-2024 14:03
networkn:

Are you sure it's legit?


 



Fairly sure, I was with Spark for probably 20 years and I remembered my account number.
Maybe they have just started charging people ?

Brunzy

  #3198353 21-Feb-2024 14:04
qwertee:

I cancelled my Spark broadband years ago but opted to keep my email going at  name@xtra.co.nz at $5.95 per month. 
(Just to catch any stray emails that get sent to this address, which has provided to be useful in the past.) 


 


I am surprised that the Op has been charged now rather than the recurring monthly charges when the account has been cancelled.
Was it a large lump-some that are you now billed for?


Not really, this month and two previous months, but this is the first correspondence, so why no account for the previous two months.?

Brunzy

  #3198355 21-Feb-2024 14:06
xpd:

Never used "Xtra/Spark" myself, but pretty sure unless you specifically ask to keep the email, they just shut everything off. Think they charge $5 a month or somehting to keep it.


How did they send you the bill ? Sure its not a scam email ?


If legit, pretty sure they'll be able to see you've not logged into it.


 



It came in the mail and had my old account number on it.



Brunzy

  #3198463 21-Feb-2024 18:25
I’ve had another reply from them, apparently I am still using extra email..
My desktop hasn’t been used for years, I don’t have an extra email account in my phone or iPad, so I know for sure I haven’t used it in the last five years..

We’re now doing a review of all Xtra Mail customers and have identified some customers that no longer have a Spark broadband and mobile broadband plan. These customers should be paying $5.95 per month.



“ Hence, we notice that you’re still using your xtramail.”

I most definitely am not




Moreover, if you want to cancel your xtramail, please know that cancellation of service requires 30 days’ notice. The notice period starts from the day you let us know you want to cancel the services. Once you have given us notice, you can keep using the service for the next 30 days or we can switch things off straight away. Whichever option that you choose, charges will apply for the full 30 days.

coffeebaron
  #3198466 21-Feb-2024 18:36
Just tell them you cancelled it 4 years ago, so not your problem if Spark didn't close it off properly. Then also advise that the bill is in dispute and any debt collection proceedings are prohibited.




Brunzy

  #3198490 21-Feb-2024 19:30
Thanks, I’ve already done that.

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
  #3198570 21-Feb-2024 21:55
Also ask them for logs of the access - pretty sure they won't have any.

 

 




cokemaster
Exited
  #3198585 22-Feb-2024 01:28
They're supposed to be running scripts to notify you when you disconnect broadband and also if you have 'free' ones that have been idle.. eg.

 




Brunzy

  #3198611 22-Feb-2024 09:36
xpd:

Also ask them for logs of the access - pretty sure they won't have any.


 



As we have checked, the xtramail has already been terminated and we can no longer see logs in our system. However, it was reinstated back in your account by the system on 11/12/2023 with order ref #: 1-208606954325.

My question is, how can I have an account when I cancelled it four years ago?

cddt
Uber Geek


  #3198655 22-Feb-2024 10:42
Brunzy: 
As we have checked, the xtramail has already been terminated and we can no longer see logs in our system. However, it was reinstated back in your account by the system on 11/12/2023 with order ref #: 1-208606954325.

 

 

 

If "the system" reinstated it then "the system" should pay the bill! 

 

Jokes aside, if the CSR can't see the problem with what he/she has written, someone with more brains will need to sort this out for you. 

