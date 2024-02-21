As above , got a bill charging me for an xtra a/c
I queried it , and the reply said we have an active emai account.
Surely when we cancelled Spark , four years ago, we cancelled everything.
Has anyone else received one?
Are you sure it's legit?
Never used "Xtra/Spark" myself, but pretty sure unless you specifically ask to keep the email, they just shut everything off. Think they charge $5 a month or somehting to keep it.
How did they send you the bill ? Sure its not a scam email ?
If legit, pretty sure they'll be able to see you've not logged into it.
Possibly....
"What happens to my Xtra Mail account if I cancel my Spark broadband?
If you're not a Spark broadband customer but you have an Xtra Mail address that you'd like to keep or reactivate, you can get Xtra Mail for $5.95 per month.
You cannot buy Xtra Mail on its own."
I cancelled my Spark broadband years ago but opted to keep my email going at name@xtra.co.nz at $5.95 per month.
(Just to catch any stray emails that get sent to this address, which has provided to be useful in the past.)
I am surprised that the Op has been charged now rather than the recurring monthly charges when the account has been cancelled.
Was it a large lump-some that are you now billed for?
Also ask them for logs of the access - pretty sure they won't have any.
They're supposed to be running scripts to notify you when you disconnect broadband and also if you have 'free' ones that have been idle.. eg.
Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!
Brunzy:
As we have checked, the xtramail has already been terminated and we can no longer see logs in our system. However, it was reinstated back in your account by the system on 11/12/2023 with order ref #: 1-208606954325.
If "the system" reinstated it then "the system" should pay the bill!
Jokes aside, if the CSR can't see the problem with what he/she has written, someone with more brains will need to sort this out for you.