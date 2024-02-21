

I’ve had another reply from them, apparently I am still using extra email..

My desktop hasn’t been used for years, I don’t have an extra email account in my phone or iPad, so I know for sure I haven’t used it in the last five years..



We’re now doing a review of all Xtra Mail customers and have identified some customers that no longer have a Spark broadband and mobile broadband plan. These customers should be paying $5.95 per month.







“ Hence, we notice that you’re still using your xtramail.”



I most definitely am not









Moreover, if you want to cancel your xtramail, please know that cancellation of service requires 30 days’ notice. The notice period starts from the day you let us know you want to cancel the services. Once you have given us notice, you can keep using the service for the next 30 days or we can switch things off straight away. Whichever option that you choose, charges will apply for the full 30 days.