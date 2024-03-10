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ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)New home network - Spark Modem to UniFi switch?
SkyInvictus

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#312041 10-Mar-2024 21:44
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Hello Everyone.
New Forum member learning the ropes so if i slipped on any laws or guidelines let me know i will note it down.

My question comes form some mixed information i received form several individuals. this has influenced my equipment purchases and install plans. 

Network hardware setup.
Chorus fibre box (fibre to RJ45) -> Spark HG659b -> POE switch for U6+ access points. In addition the spark HG659b connects to a 48 port Unifi USW switch.
Looking on sparks website i can not find a clear answer. 

1. Is the Spark HG659b a router in addition to being a modem. 
2. Do i need an additional router for the UniFi switch to connect to the internet. Or does it just need setup in the local ip portal.

 

The POE switch which is connected to the Spark HG659b is connected to the internet and working fine.
it is just the UniFi switch that is having internet connections issue. 

 

Any advice or instructions on what i have done wrong, need to adjust or just do would be really apricated. My first time installing a network this big so again any help is welcome. 

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SomeoneSomewhere
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  #3205176 10-Mar-2024 22:32
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Your Spark HG659b, like many similar devices, is a bunch of things in one box:

 

  • A DSL modem - but not in use because you're on fibre, not DSL.
  • A router.
  • A wireless access point (WAP).
  • An ethernet switch

The industry usually calls it customer premises equipment (CPE) to try and avoid confusion, because customers call them modems, modem-routers, routers, wireless routers, or the wifi.

 

If you're having issues with one switch but not the other, you've likely configured it to be something other than just a dumb switch. Turn off any 'Layer 3' functionality in the USW switch. 



SkyInvictus

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Wannabe Geek


  #3205178 10-Mar-2024 22:36
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Thank you very much, your most likly right. Moving and setting this up has dulled the brain. Will try that tomorrow and reply with my results.

 

RunningMan
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  #3205198 11-Mar-2024 06:09
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More probable is hitting the device limit on the HG659. Performance wise, these devices are fine for gigabit, but have a limit of about 32 total devices that they can accomodate, so once you include every phone/computer/tv/IoT it's easy to hit that limit.

 

Presumably with a 48 port switch you have a fair number of devices, so this is most likely the problem. The solution is replacing the HG659 with something better specced for your needs.



SkyInvictus

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Wannabe Geek


  #3205551 12-Mar-2024 09:30
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Morning,
So as it turns out the Spark modem/router could not support it all.
Now what i am considering is a Ubiquiti UniFi UDM-PRO Dream Machine Pro.

 

Only Question is if i connect this to the spark to be used as a modem, am i likely to face the same issue or should it be ok?
I understand that asking if something will work or not based on very little info is not great. But a rough idea would be great. 
Basically would i need a better modem to?

RunningMan
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  #3205553 12-Mar-2024 09:40
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As @SomeoneSomewhere already pointed out, you don't need a modem on fibre. You also only need one router, so replace the HG659 with a different one, and you're good to go.

SkyInvictus

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  #3205557 12-Mar-2024 09:52
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Your right sorry about that. @SomeoneSomewhere  thanks for pointing that out earlier. 

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
RunningMan
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  #3205564 12-Mar-2024 10:47
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No personal experience on the UDM-Pro, but the router guide will probably have some info for you.

michaelmurfy
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  #3205580 12-Mar-2024 12:16
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Just get a Dream Machine, ditch the HG659, configure the Dream Machine to any username / password on PPPoE with VLAN 10 for internet and job done.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

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