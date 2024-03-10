Hello Everyone.

New Forum member learning the ropes so if i slipped on any laws or guidelines let me know i will note it down.



My question comes form some mixed information i received form several individuals. this has influenced my equipment purchases and install plans.



Network hardware setup.

Chorus fibre box (fibre to RJ45) -> Spark HG659b -> POE switch for U6+ access points. In addition the spark HG659b connects to a 48 port Unifi USW switch.

Looking on sparks website i can not find a clear answer.



1. Is the Spark HG659b a router in addition to being a modem.

2. Do i need an additional router for the UniFi switch to connect to the internet. Or does it just need setup in the local ip portal.

The POE switch which is connected to the Spark HG659b is connected to the internet and working fine.

it is just the UniFi switch that is having internet connections issue.

Any advice or instructions on what i have done wrong, need to adjust or just do would be really apricated. My first time installing a network this big so again any help is welcome.