Changed routers - speed reduced?
TopShelfCookieJar

#312500 22-Apr-2024 16:05
I'm on the Spark Max Fibre Plus plan and was previously seeing speedtest.net results in-line with expectations eg 700/500Mbps.

 

After a change in network setup today, I'm now consistently seeing a very symmetrical 145-165Mbps ie upload being the same or very slightly higher.

 

 

 

Here's my original setup (all connected via ethernet, though both routers were providing wireless AP):

 

ONT -- ASUS RT-AC68U -- TP-Link Archer C7 v1 -- PC (speed tests run here)

 

 

 

Unfortunately the AC68U died this morning, so it's been removed from the equation and the Archer C7 is now the primary (and only) router.

 

Its existing firmware didn't appear to let me do VLAN tagging, so I flashed the latest OpenWRT to it and managed to get connected successfully.

 

 

 

Everything else seems to be good ie wireless, DHCP, etc - just the speed has dropped off significantly. 

 

 

 

Any troubleshooting suggestions would be greatly appreciated.

 

Thanks!

Talkiet
  #3221518 22-Apr-2024 16:15
Almost 100% certain that the old TP-Link is just maxxed out on WAN-LAN CPU based throughput.

 

https://forum.openwrt.org/t/gigabit-connection-too-slow-on-archer-c7-v1/60051/12

 

Cheers - N

 

 




TopShelfCookieJar

  #3221520 22-Apr-2024 16:21
Ah, that's a point I hadn't considered.

 

For some reason I assumed I'd purchased both routers at a similar time so figured both should be equally capable, but the Archer C7 v1 does appear to be very long in the tooth!

 

 

 

It was good enough for me to WFH today, but I'll look to buy something better this weekend.

 

Much appreciated!

 

 

 

 

RunningMan
  #3221540 22-Apr-2024 17:57
Why have you got 2 routers daisy chained anyway? Should only need a single router.



nzkc
  #3221548 22-Apr-2024 18:25
RunningMan:

 

Why have you got 2 routers daisy chained anyway? Should only need a single router.

 

 

Well... he doesn't anymore! But I will guess one was being used as a Wifi access point and/or switch. I'm doing that (ironically with an RT-AC68U). Its set to AP mode only so no double NAT or any thing silly like that.

TopShelfCookieJar

  #3221555 22-Apr-2024 18:58
Yep, that's it.

 

 

 

The AC68U sat behind our TV in the lounge by the ONT, while the Archer C7 was at the other end of the house in our home office. It was simply a Wifi AP and switch (two PCs and a printer).

TopShelfCookieJar

  #3221995 24-Apr-2024 07:37
Just to wrap this thread up, I purchased a Spark Smart Modem 3 yesterday and installed it this morning.

 

Not only did it fix the 150/150 speeds I was experiencing, it actually improved the performance I was receiving previously (700/500) from the Asus AC68U to 950/500! So even that router was holding me back.

 

I also grabbed a Smart Mesh 2 unit to provide wifi at one of the locations where we previously had a router. Hopefully that works just as well.

 

 

 

I think it's the first time I've ever used an ISP-provided/supplied/approved/whatever router. It was comments on this forum that helped sway me - so thanks all!

mrgsm021
  #3222052 24-Apr-2024 08:23
Not surprised.

 

Wireless went from ac (wifi 5) on Asus to ax (wifi 6) on the Spark smart modem, not to mention it can route gigabit.

 

A lot of the consumer grade routers advertise having gigabit ports but can't actually route full gigabit speed, although you'd be fine with the Asus if you were on 300/100 plan.

 

Glad it's all resolved for you.



TopShelfCookieJar

  #3222055 24-Apr-2024 08:37
If my old router could only manage 700/500 (less than gigabit) does that automatically mean that it would have been routing local LAN traffic at that same limited rate? 

 

Or is WAN routing != LAN routing in terms of complexity/router CPU load/whatever?

nzkc
  #3222083 24-Apr-2024 09:09
I have an rt-ac68u (as an ap only these days) too as previously mentioned. It's fine with lan traffic (as it's really just a switch at that point). Internet routing is where it struggles.

TopShelfCookieJar

  #3222086 24-Apr-2024 09:12
Good to know, thanks!

