I have this morning swapped from Orcon to Spark for Fibre BB. Connection is all good and speed good even getting 800+mbps on WiFi. I have not been able to get IPV6 working. I am probably getting it wrong. I should have waited until my wife got home this evening as concentrating on this with strong pain relief is challenging.

Could someone please advise me the settings for IPV6 on Spark. I am using a TP-Link Deco x20

Thanks