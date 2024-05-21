Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe) Xtra email rejection
dbuckley

26 posts

Geek


#312825 21-May-2024 12:49
Our community theatre group has an online web sales facility, which dispatches PDF tickets to purchasers, which is stable and reliable, but, emails, or at least some emails, perhaps all, but the customer hasn't phoned up yet, to Xtra are not getting through to the customer, being blocked at the border.

 

<customer.email@xtra.co.nz>: host mx.xtra.co.nz[210.55.143.33] said:
    554-5.7.1 Message rejected due to possible spam content 554
    [664A93BD-78A1054A@mta2305] (in reply to end of DATA command)

 

If I copy and paste the email content (including attachment) into another email address on the same sending domain, then the mail is received by the customer.

 

Is there someone at Xtra I can contact to have our ticket sending email address whitelisted???

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 1 | 2
zocster
1983 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233012 21-May-2024 12:54
spf, dkim and dmarc record from the sending email has been implemented? 




 

GregV
928 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3233025 21-May-2024 13:21
https://smxemail.com/help-support/faq-s/general-enquiries/

 

Follow the process for a misclassified email on that page.  SMX handles email for Xtra, and are usually quick to respond

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79084 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233026 21-May-2024 13:21
This is likely not to be an Xtra problem.

 

Plenty of tools will tell you if there's a problem with the email configuration. This one allows you to send an email to a temporary address and it will let you know results.

 

DKIM, SPF, and Spam Assassin Validator - dkimvalidator.com

 

To get valid results you have to send the email using the same email address and server - anything else won't be the same as your customers would receive.




dbuckley

26 posts

Geek


  #3233033 21-May-2024 13:36
OK, I tried the DKIM validator thing, a cool tool new to me, and I tried it by both selling it a ticket so the automated process was invoked (and this has been working since 2013), and a manual email from a different address in the same domain.  The analyser results were identical, no DKIM, valid SPF, not spam.  DKIM isn't even close to mandatory so this should be OK, shouldn't it...?

 

 

 

Will look at SMX, thanks for the suggestion.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79084 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233034 21-May-2024 13:47
DKIM is not mandatory but Google and others have recently started enforcing DMARC and DMARC doesn't work without SPF and DKIM.

 

You will need to enforce those before anything else.




muppet
2541 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3233035 21-May-2024 13:49
dbuckley:

 

OK, I tried the DKIM validator thing, a cool tool new to me, and I tried it by both selling it a ticket so the automated process was invoked (and this has been working since 2013), and a manual email from a different address in the same domain.  The analyser results were identical, no DKIM, valid SPF, not spam.  DKIM isn't even close to mandatory so this should be OK, shouldn't it...?

 

Will look at SMX, thanks for the suggestion.

 

 

Nothing in email is "mandatory" but many big providers will now reject if you don't pass DMARC.

 

So, no, it won't be OK.  Lots of people are following suite - you need to have a DMARC record (even if it's just do nothing) and it really also helps to DKIM sign your messages as this is another strong heuristic for a legit email.

 

If you want any chance of reliable delivery, you want to be ticking every possible box you can.

 

Due to the big players and their recent choices, these things are all but mandatory these days.

dbuckley

26 posts

Geek


  #3233040 21-May-2024 14:03
Nothing in email is "mandatory" but many big providers will now reject if you don't pass DMARC.

 

I checked that link, and it stated this is for bulk senders, which this is not.  I also checked the gmail rules, and they say SPF or DKIM, so we pass gmail rules no problem.  Everyone except Xtra.

 

So, I've stared looking into updating what we have, and to have DMARC we allegedly need DKIM first. 

 

But... I'm not going to change things in a critical period, I'll manually resend for those on Xtra as they complain, rather than risk a wider set of issues.  I've written to SMX, we'll see if they can be of any help in the short term.

 

Thanks All.

 



CYaBro
4536 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3233046 21-May-2024 14:28
What server is sending those emails from the website?

 

Possible that server is blacklisted?




mattwnz
20047 posts

Uber Geek


  #3233120 21-May-2024 16:17
Contact you host about it as above. ^^

dbuckley

26 posts

Geek


  #3233416 22-May-2024 11:34
So I contacted SMX, and received a reply thus:

 

Thanks for your submission. The message was sent by IP with spam reputation reported by our vendors so have escalated for reclassification.

 

A resolution should be in place in an hour. Please try re-sending the email after this time and let us know if the problem persists.

 

Thanks for the pointer to SMX. 

 

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79084 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233419 22-May-2024 11:43
Are you sending from your server or from an email provider?

 

 




apocalypso
50 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3233429 22-May-2024 12:16
My workplace is suddenly as of yesterday also having issues sending automated invoices to Xtra email addresses and a handful of other custom small business domain email addresses with a similar error message

 

I have logged a ticket with SMX as advised above

 

Bounceback error below:

 

 
----- The following addresses had permanent fatal errors -----
<-*-redactedemail-*-@xtra.co.nz>
    (reason: 550-5.7.1 Message rejected due to SPF policy)
----- Transcript of session follows -----
... while talking to mx.xtra.co.nz.:
>>> DATA
<<< 550-5.7.1 Message rejected due to SPF policy
<<< 550 [664AF5C5-29F627D9@mta2303]
554 5.0.0 Service unavailable
 

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79084 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233433 22-May-2024 12:35
@apocalypso the error is right there in the response:

 

 
 (reason: 550-5.7.1 Message rejected due to SPF policy)

 

dbuckley

26 posts

Geek


  #3233645 22-May-2024 23:13
Are you sending from your server or from an email provider?

 

Sending via Rollernet.us

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79084 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233646 22-May-2024 23:15
Your domain?

