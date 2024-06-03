dummyaccount

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Skinny LTE Broadband Connectivity Losses (last month or so)
#314965 3-Jun-2024 12:46
I've got a Skinny 4G LTE connection in central Upper Hutt.

 

About 5-6 weeks ago started having regular (couple times a day) losses of connectivity (all the lights on the modem look fine, web interface looks fine (has an IP, signal etc) but nothing getting out to the internet. I figured the modem was on its last legs as it was 5 or so years old (small Huawei flat panel thing). Inside address on the modem stays responsive - so it doesn't seem to be a local wireless issue.

 

Spoke to Skinny support via chat, they agreed the router was probably dying and suggested signing up for a new contract to get a new modem for free. Perfect.

 

I'm about 3 weeks into the new modem and the problem persists - the modem will go offline, all the lights look fine, UI looks fine, no internet. Sometimes will be down for 11-12 hours before a reboot fixes it. Really annoying when wanting to control heating etc remotely.

 

Contacted support again, was told to factory reset the brand new modem (really?).

 

Also suggested to change the APN (haven't got to that yet, am away from the property, but APN should be right on a new device surely).

 

Anyone else having similar issues?

 

Also interested if anyone has successfully used a 3rd party modem/router on Skinny 4G broadband? Was hoping to try something I could get some useful diagnostics out of.

 

Am starting to wonder if its a local problem with the cell site, but imagine that'd be quite the uphill battle to resolve with the helpdesk.

  #3244071 3-Jun-2024 13:10
First thing that comes to mind is cell tower loading.

 

Also a bigger point, central Upper Hutt has both Fibre and HFC available, both would offer a more reliable connection

 
 
 
 

  #3244072 3-Jun-2024 13:19
Are you using the power supply that came with the new modem or re-using the old one?

 

Have you tried putting the modem in a different place?

  #3244098 3-Jun-2024 17:23
DjShadow:

 

First thing that comes to mind is cell tower loading.

 

Also a bigger point, central Upper Hutt has both Fibre and HFC available, both would offer a more reliable connection

 

 

Agree, fibre/HFC would be more reliable. But its a pretty light duty connection and a fairly recently laid driveway to keep the concrete saws away from - the LTE connection has been fine for years.

 

huckster:

 

Are you using the power supply that came with the new modem or re-using the old one?

 

Have you tried putting the modem in a different place?

 

 

New PSU that came with the new modem. Tried relocating to a few spots to no avail.

 

 

 

I went out there today and baby sat it for a couple hours (and get better information than second hand). It looks like it's dissociating from the network every 30 mins pretty much on the dot, the light changes from blue to white briefly and then back again.

 

Suspect that's happening on the constant and occasionally it doesn't recover from it.

 

 
03.06.2024 15:34:44 DHCPv4: rmnet_usb0.1 gets IPv4 address: xx/255.255.255.252, lease time: 7200, gateway: 122.59.205.13, DNS: 122.56.237.1 210.55.111.1
 
03.06.2024 15:34:42 wan_v6_600 IPv6 link down
 
03.06.2024 15:34:41 wan_600 IPv4 link down
 
03.06.2024 15:34:41 Local user 192.168.1.112 has successfully logged into GUI.
 
03.06.2024 15:34:38 wan_600 (rmnet_usb0.1) IPv4 link up
 
03.06.2024 15:34:25 wan_v6_600 (rmnet_usb0.1) IPv6 link up
 
03.06.2024 15:34:16 wan_v6_600 (rmnet_usb0.1) IPv6 link up
 
03.06.2024 15:34:08 DHCPv4: rmnet_usb0.1 gets IPv4 address: xx/255.255.255.252, lease time: 7200, gateway: 122.59.204.218, DNS: 122.56.237.1 210.55.111.1
 
03.06.2024 15:34:07 LTE received connect request...
 
03.06.2024 15:34:07 LTE received connect request...
 
03.06.2024 15:34:04 LTE received connect request...
 
03.06.2024 15:34:04 LTE received connect request...
 
03.06.2024 15:33:55 wan_v6_600 IPv6 link down
 
03.06.2024 15:33:54 wan_600 IPv4 link down
 
03.06.2024 15:33:31 NTP: Unable to sync time with time server.
 
03.06.2024 15:33:30 wan_600 (rmnet_usb0.1) IPv4 link up
 
03.06.2024 15:33:17 wan_v6_600 (rmnet_usb0.1) IPv6 link up
 
03.06.2024 15:33:09 DHCPv4: rmnet_usb0.1 gets IPv4 address: xx/255.255.255.252, lease time: 7200, gateway: 122.59.204.218, DNS: 122.56.237.1 210.55.111.1
 
03.06.2024 15:33:07 LTE received connect request...
 
03.06.2024 15:33:07 LTE received connect request...
 
03.06.2024 15:33:03 LTE received connect request...
 
03.06.2024 15:33:03 LTE received connect request...
 
03.06.2024 15:32:44 wan_v6_600 IPv6 link down
 
03.06.2024 15:32:43 wan_600 IPv4 link down
 
03.06.2024 15:28:41 wan_600 (rmnet_usb0.1) IPv4 link up
 
03.06.2024 15:28:36 NTP: Sync time with time server.
 
03.06.2024 15:28:27 wan_v6_600 (rmnet_usb0.1) IPv6 link up
 
03.06.2024 15:28:18 wan_v6_600 (rmnet_usb0.1) IPv6 link up
 
03.06.2024 15:28:11 NTP: Sync time with time server.
 
03.06.2024 15:28:10 DHCPv4: rmnet_usb0.1 gets IPv4 address: xx/255.255.255.252, lease time: 7200, gateway: 122.59.207.25, DNS: 122.56.237.1 210.55.111.1
 
03.06.2024 15:28:08 wan_v6_600 IPv6 link down
 
03.06.2024 15:28:06 wan_600 IPv4 link down
 
03.06.2024 15:28:03 wan_600 (rmnet_usb0.1) IPv4 link up
 
03.06.2024 15:27:50 wan_v6_600 (rmnet_usb0.1) IPv6 link up
 
03.06.2024 15:27:41 wan_v6_600 (rmnet_usb0.1) IPv6 link up
 
03.06.2024 15:27:34 DHCPv4: rmnet_usb0.1 gets IPv4 address: xx/255.255.255.224, lease time: 7200, gateway: xx, DNS: 122.56.237.1 210.55.111.1
 
03.06.2024 15:27:31 LTE received connect request...
 
03.06.2024 15:27:31 LTE received connect request...
 
03.06.2024 15:27:30 LTE received connect request...
 
03.06.2024 15:27:30 LTE received connect request...
 
03.06.2024 15:27:21 wan_v6_600 IPv6 link down
 
03.06.2024 15:27:20 wan_600 IPv4 link down
 
03.06.2024 15:02:33 wan_v6_600 (rmnet_usb0.1) IPv6 link up
 
03.06.2024 15:02:24 wan_600 (rmnet_usb0.1) IPv4 link up
 
03.06.2024 15:02:20 NTP: Sync time with time server.
 
03.06.2024 15:02:11 wan_v6_600 (rmnet_usb0.1) IPv6 link up
 
03.06.2024 15:02:04 DHCPv4: rmnet_usb0.1 gets IPv4 address: xx/255.255.255.224, lease time: 7200, gateway: xx, DNS: 122.56.237.1 210.55.111.1
 
03.06.2024 15:02:03 DHCPv4: rmnet_usb0.1 gets IPv4 address: xx/255.255.255.224, lease time: 7200, gateway: xx, DNS: 122.56.237.1 210.55.111.1
 
03.06.2024 15:02:00 LTE received connect request...
 
03.06.2024 15:02:00 LTE received connect request...
 

 

 

