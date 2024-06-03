dummyaccount

I've got a Skinny 4G LTE connection in central Upper Hutt.

About 5-6 weeks ago started having regular (couple times a day) losses of connectivity (all the lights on the modem look fine, web interface looks fine (has an IP, signal etc) but nothing getting out to the internet. I figured the modem was on its last legs as it was 5 or so years old (small Huawei flat panel thing). Inside address on the modem stays responsive - so it doesn't seem to be a local wireless issue.

Spoke to Skinny support via chat, they agreed the router was probably dying and suggested signing up for a new contract to get a new modem for free. Perfect.

I'm about 3 weeks into the new modem and the problem persists - the modem will go offline, all the lights look fine, UI looks fine, no internet. Sometimes will be down for 11-12 hours before a reboot fixes it. Really annoying when wanting to control heating etc remotely.

Contacted support again, was told to factory reset the brand new modem (really?).

Also suggested to change the APN (haven't got to that yet, am away from the property, but APN should be right on a new device surely).

Anyone else having similar issues?

Also interested if anyone has successfully used a 3rd party modem/router on Skinny 4G broadband? Was hoping to try something I could get some useful diagnostics out of.

Am starting to wonder if its a local problem with the cell site, but imagine that'd be quite the uphill battle to resolve with the helpdesk.