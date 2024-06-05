Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Is it just me or Spark? I can’t reach Azure hosted page.
djtOtago

1138 posts

Uber Geek


#314983 5-Jun-2024 10:48
Send private message

Just trying to work out if this is a Me problem or an issue with Spark routing.

 

I can’t get to https://bracken2live.z8.web.core.windows.net/index.html when connected to my current Spark connection.
It should return a basic HTLM page with the words “Empty page” but all I get is a Connection Time out error ERR_CONNECTION_TIMED_OUT

 

I can however get to https://bracken2live.z8.web.core.windows.net/index.html when connected to Cloudflare WARP, or connected by my Slingshot connection.

 

The target is a Static shared Azure storage account container and has been working and reachable for the last 2 years.

 

Can any other Spark users reach https://bracken2live.z8.web.core.windows.net/index.html ?

 

Happy to hear results from other ISP users too.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Talkiet
4787 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3244660 5-Jun-2024 10:49
Send private message

Works for me on SPark Fibre - Chch.

 

CHeers - N




Please note all comments are from my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
MaxineN
Max
1758 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3244661 5-Jun-2024 10:50
Send private message

Works fine on Spark mobile




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

djtOtago

1138 posts

Uber Geek


  #3244663 5-Jun-2024 10:53
Send private message

Thanks people.

I'm Spark Dunedin, so its looking like maybe it's a Me problem.



MaxineN
Max
1758 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3244664 5-Jun-2024 10:55
Send private message

Are you able to resolve the domain?

 

Traceroutes would be handy 

 

Does another machine on the same spark network work?




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

djtOtago

1138 posts

Uber Geek


  #3244673 5-Jun-2024 11:05
Send private message

I have tried on my Windows PC and a Mac mini and a curl from my Ubuntu server

 

nslookup bracken2live.z8.web.core.windows.net
Server:  firewall.home
Address:  10.0.2.1

 

Non-authoritative answer:
Name:    web.syd26prdstr04a.store.core.windows.net
Address:  20.150.92.129
Aliases:  bracken2live.z8.web.core.windows.net

 


tracert bracken2live.z8.web.core.windows.net

 

Tracing route to web.syd26prdstr04a.store.core.windows.net [20.150.92.129]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  firewall.work [10.0.2.1]
  2     1 ms     1 ms     1 ms  125-236-192-9.adsl.xtra.co.nz [125.236.192.9]
  3     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  4     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  5    20 ms    20 ms    20 ms  ae63-0.ier02.akl30.ntwk.msn.net [104.44.36.70]
  6    47 ms    47 ms    46 ms  51.10.17.177
  7     *       71 ms     *     104.44.54.95
  8     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  9    47 ms    50 ms    47 ms  ae102-0.icr02.syd03.ntwk.msn.net [104.44.11.88]
 10     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 11     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 12     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 13     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 14     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 15     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 16     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 17     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 18  20.150.92.129  reports: Destination host unreachable.
 
 

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13716 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3244674 5-Jun-2024 11:07
Send private message

Fine on Kordia supplied connection




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

Batman
Mad Scientist
29711 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3244684 5-Jun-2024 11:48
Send private message

djtOtago:

Just trying to work out if this is a Me problem or an issue with Spark routing.


I can’t get to https://bracken2live.z8.web.core.windows.net/index.html when connected to my current Spark connection.
It should return a basic HTLM page with the words “Empty page” but all I get is a Connection Time out error ERR_CONNECTION_TIMED_OUT


I can however get to https://bracken2live.z8.web.core.windows.net/index.html when connected to Cloudflare WARP, or connected by my Slingshot connection.


The target is a Static shared Azure storage account container and has been working and reachable for the last 2 years.


Can any other Spark users reach https://bracken2live.z8.web.core.windows.net/index.html ?


Happy to hear results from other ISP users too.



Are you using net shield



CYaBro
4558 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3244689 5-Jun-2024 12:15
Send private message

Time out error for me as well here, on a Quic connection in Oamaru.

 

Tracing route to web.syd26prdstr04a.store.core.windows.net [20.150.92.129]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1     2 ms     1 ms     1 ms  unifi [192.168.11.1]
  2    15 ms    14 ms    15 ms  bng1-chc2.vetta.net [103.243.102.40]
  3    14 ms    15 ms    15 ms  xe1-2600-218.pe2-chc4.vetta.net [103.243.102.114]
  4    30 ms    30 ms    30 ms  et40-02-212.core1-akl1.vetta.net [103.243.102.138]
  5    36 ms    30 ms    30 ms  as8075.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.23]
  6     *       55 ms     *     51.10.17.173
  7     *        *       57 ms  104.44.54.85
  8     *       56 ms     *     be-2-0.ibr02.pus01.ntwk.msn.net [104.44.19.56]
  9    55 ms    55 ms    56 ms  ae120-0.icr01.syd03.ntwk.msn.net [104.44.11.108]
 10     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 11     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 12     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 13     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 14     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 15     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 16     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 17     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 18  20.150.92.129  reports: Destination host unreachable.

 

 




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

MaxineN
Max
1758 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3244691 5-Jun-2024 12:25
Send private message

CYaBro:

 

Time out error for me as well here, on a Quic connection in Oamaru.

 

Tracing route to web.syd26prdstr04a.store.core.windows.net [20.150.92.129]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1     2 ms     1 ms     1 ms  unifi [192.168.11.1]
  2    15 ms    14 ms    15 ms  bng1-chc2.vetta.net [103.243.102.40]
  3    14 ms    15 ms    15 ms  xe1-2600-218.pe2-chc4.vetta.net [103.243.102.114]
  4    30 ms    30 ms    30 ms  et40-02-212.core1-akl1.vetta.net [103.243.102.138]
  5    36 ms    30 ms    30 ms  as8075.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.23]
  6     *       55 ms     *     51.10.17.173
  7     *        *       57 ms  104.44.54.85
  8     *       56 ms     *     be-2-0.ibr02.pus01.ntwk.msn.net [104.44.19.56]
  9    55 ms    55 ms    56 ms  ae120-0.icr01.syd03.ntwk.msn.net [104.44.11.108]
 10     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 11     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 12     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 13     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 14     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 15     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 16     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 17     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 18  20.150.92.129  reports: Destination host unreachable.

 

 

 

 

 

 

I wireguard'd back home on my quic connection and had no issues.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

CYaBro
4558 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3244695 5-Jun-2024 12:33
Send private message

MaxineN:

 

 

 

I wireguard'd back home on my quic connection and had no issues.

 

 

What does a tracert look like for your Quic connection?




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

nzkc
1556 posts

Uber Geek


  #3244696 5-Jun-2024 12:39
Send private message

Doesnt work for me on a 2d static IP. Resolves fine. But an MTR gives:

 

                                                 My traceroute  [v0.95]
lenny (192.168.XX.YY) -> bracken2live.z8.web.core.windows.net (20.150.92.129)                  2024-06-05T12:37:58+1200
Keys:  Help   Display mode   Restart statistics   Order of fields   quit
                                                                               Packets               Pings
 Host                                                                        Loss%   Snt   Last   Avg  Best  Wrst StDev
 1. router.home.xxxxxxx.xxx                                                   0.0%    51    4.9   4.1   1.8   6.3   1.2
 2. v1.akmod-bng1.tranzpeer.net                                              29.4%    51    6.0   5.9   3.6  10.3   1.5
 3. (waiting for reply)
 4. (no route to host)

 

 

CYaBro
4558 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3244697 5-Jun-2024 12:39
Send private message

Time out issue on an Uber fibre connection in Whangarei too.

 

Time out on a Vodafone / One NZ fibre connection in Waipu.




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

MaxineN
Max
1758 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3244699 5-Jun-2024 12:44
Send private message

CYaBro:

 

MaxineN:

 

 

 

I wireguard'd back home on my quic connection and had no issues.

 

 

What does a tracert look like for your Quic connection?

 

 

 

The way I have WG setup is all traffic goes through it including https.

 

 

 

Whilst I can't route to it, it does resolve and load for me.

 

 

 

 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13716 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3244708 5-Jun-2024 13:16
Send private message

Any firewalls/security rules  on the Azure side of things ? 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

djtOtago

1138 posts

Uber Geek


  #3244715 5-Jun-2024 13:28
Send private message

Batman:

Are you using net shield

 

No

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright