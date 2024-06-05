Just trying to work out if this is a Me problem or an issue with Spark routing.
I can’t get to https://bracken2live.z8.web.core.windows.net/index.html when connected to my current Spark connection.
It should return a basic HTLM page with the words “Empty page” but all I get is a Connection Time out error ERR_CONNECTION_TIMED_OUT
I can however get to https://bracken2live.z8.web.core.windows.net/index.html when connected to Cloudflare WARP, or connected by my Slingshot connection.
The target is a Static shared Azure storage account container and has been working and reachable for the last 2 years.
Can any other Spark users reach https://bracken2live.z8.web.core.windows.net/index.html ?
Happy to hear results from other ISP users too.