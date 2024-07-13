HI, for the past couple years ive had the spark smart mesh and smart modem.

Generally working okish but can see that one mesh unit is sitting of V11 of the firmware and the other is v8. Wondering if there is a way to force a smart mesh firmware update.

When i use the UI of the smart modem, it allows me to clock on update firmware, but in doing that all i get is a login screen with an password to enter, and that never seems to work no matter if i use passwords from the bottom of the device or the router password etc.

wondering if there is an admin console for the smart mesh units, would love to change their name so i know which is which. Currently both connected over ethernet. using their ip address results in the main modem admin pages.

any advice ( other then they are auto updated, which in this instance one is not updating. )

outside of this where would we find the latest firmware versions to know what we could be on vs what we are on?

Thanks