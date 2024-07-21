I have a recently acquired Spark Smart Modem 2 feeding an EdgeRouter 4 & Unifi switches and access points.

It turns out that I can't configure the SSM2 in bridge mode, so the SSM2 configuration is set to the minimum:

On (i.e. essential): DMZ, NAT

Optional: Firewall (High)

Off: wifi radios, phone, IPv6, UPnP, Remote Management

Question: Is the SSM2 firewall "active" on the DMZ or superfluous?, i.e. is internet traffic firewalled by the SSM2 pre-DMZ or does all internet traffic go straight to the DMZ and on to the ER4 without actually being firewalled, regardless of SSM2 firewall settings?