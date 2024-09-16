Has anyone purchased an iPhone 16 Pro from Spark over the weekend - if so have you received an email stating delivery date or is it one saying its on back order?

I’ve received an email saying its on back order and when I called to ask what the expected delivery date was they had no idea - it could be Friday or it could be next year as far as customer service know.

Anyone from Spark have any idea how their ordering system works as unlike every other retailer, Spark don’t give you any details? Also, will Spark have stock in store on Friday that i could substitute for my online order?

Any info/answers much appreciated.