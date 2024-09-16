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ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)iPhone order from Spark
Otagolad

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#316104 16-Sep-2024 21:31
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Has anyone purchased an iPhone 16 Pro from Spark over the weekend - if so have you received an email stating delivery date or is it one saying its on back order?

 

I’ve received an email saying its on back order and when I called to ask what the expected delivery date was they had no idea - it could be Friday or it could be next year as far as customer service know.

 

Anyone from Spark have any idea how their ordering system works as unlike every other retailer, Spark don’t give you any details?  Also, will Spark have stock in store on Friday that i could substitute for my online order?

 

Any info/answers much appreciated.

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  #3282856 16-Sep-2024 22:04
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It is on back order as they can't release stock until after a certain date

 

If you want to take the chance of buying in store then cancel your online order! If the store don't have stock then please don't start another thread upset they don't have stock in store

 

Front line staff on the phones will not know about store stock - You take that risk



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  #3282858 16-Sep-2024 22:09
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tip! Do not cancel your online order as stores will get limited stock on launch day 

michaelmurfy
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  #3282860 16-Sep-2024 22:20
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Patience. Wife ordered one and it’s back ordered according to the email but will likely get shipped the day before it’s out. Stores get very very limited stock so you’re better to just keep with the online order. 




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dfnt
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  #3282969 17-Sep-2024 09:33
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It's the same every year when you order an Apple phone from a provider, they have no idea and are at the mercy of Apple

Otagolad

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  #3283091 17-Sep-2024 10:43
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Thanks for all the replies - I get that it’s on “back order” with Apple, however the fact that Spark can’t even indicate likely shipping date based on when you placed the order is a bit poor. I’ve heard of people being told by Spark after the release date that it will be 5 or 6 weeks and who were then Apple to walk into a Spark Store and buy it straight away. Anyway, it doesn’t look like sales have been that good so hopefully I’ll get it before too long.

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  #3283094 17-Sep-2024 10:53
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You need to understand Apple controls everything around iPhone sales end to end you need to just wait like everyone else!

 
 
 
 

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michaelmurfy
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  #3283095 17-Sep-2024 10:53
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Otagolad: Thanks for all the replies - I get that it’s on “back order” with Apple, however the fact that Spark can’t even indicate likely shipping date based on when you placed the order is a bit poor.

 

Had that experience with all 3 carriers to be fair. Some years are worse than others but my last 3 iPhones have come direct from the carrier via preorders and they've arrived on the day.

 

Having worked at a Telco in the past while you don't have the midnight release lines or anything anymore I can tell you now that store stock is normally allocated so you can't just go in and grab one.




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alasta
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  #3283103 17-Sep-2024 11:38
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How long does it take for supply to free up? I'm thinking of buying one in a couple of months and wondering if I can walk into a telco store. 

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  #3283112 17-Sep-2024 12:04
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alasta:

How long does it take for supply to free up? I'm thinking of buying one in a couple of months and wondering if I can walk into a telco store. 



Few months should be easy as

Benjip
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  #3283211 17-Sep-2024 14:28
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alasta:

 

How long does it take for supply to free up? I'm thinking of buying one in a couple of months and wondering if I can walk into a telco store. 

 

 

From the sounds of it they've sold about 17 units (27 if you include the Pro Max) of the iPhone 16 Pro worldwide, so you should be fine to walk in on Friday 🙊

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  #3284039 19-Sep-2024 13:58
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Anybody got a shipped notice from Spark yet?

 
 
 
 

Shop now at Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
waikariboy
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  #3284046 19-Sep-2024 14:25
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PoHq:

Anybody got a shipped notice from Spark yet?



I message them asking for an update and they said 1-8 weeks for me. Got my order in at 12:14am after all the issues I had trying to order.




Balm its gone!

waikariboy
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  #3284048 19-Sep-2024 14:34
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waikariboy:
PoHq:

Anybody got a shipped notice from Spark yet?



I message them asking for an update and they said 1-8 weeks for me. Got my order in at 12:14am after all the issues I had trying to order.


And now I have a email telling me the order is on its way.




Balm its gone!

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  #3284050 19-Sep-2024 14:47
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waikariboy:
waikariboy:
PoHq:

Anybody got a shipped notice from Spark yet?



I message them asking for an update and they said 1-8 weeks for me. Got my order in at 12:14am after all the issues I had trying to order.


And now I have a email telling me the order is on its way.


So you just needed a little patience!

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  #3284052 19-Sep-2024 14:50
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FWIW I am on One NZ and placed my order for Pro Max 16 1TB in store on Saturday morning.

 

Got my confirmation that it has shipped about an hour ago. Up until that point, it was no committent/confirmation beyond "order accepted" so as above, partly patience, partly time of order/position in backlog and partly luck I guess.




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