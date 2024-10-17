Good news to Skinny users and to those who have been waiting for eSIM support from Skinny.
I did a Google Search this morning and it linked me to Skinny eSIM page, which didn't exist last month when I checked.
Yup switch over a spare Skinny sim over on the weekend. Super easy - just need verification.
While the sim was swithed over to an esim and it worked - I could'nt make any changes to it via the portal or do a transfer.
There was a backend provisioning error but Skinny fixed this for me on Tuesday so hopefully others dont experience this either.
Great and simple process. Not as seamless as Spark's now where iOS 18 supports it directly on the device.
I bought the new iPhone which only has eSIM from the US last month on first day release. I was with Skinny back then and they didn't have eSIM support. I even emailed them to say how frustrated I was. That left me without options but to switch over to another carrier with eSIM support and now I'm not sure if I want to switch back 😬.