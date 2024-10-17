Yup switch over a spare Skinny sim over on the weekend. Super easy - just need verification.



While the sim was swithed over to an esim and it worked - I could'nt make any changes to it via the portal or do a transfer.

There was a backend provisioning error but Skinny fixed this for me on Tuesday so hopefully others dont experience this either.

Great and simple process. Not as seamless as Spark's now where iOS 18 supports it directly on the device.