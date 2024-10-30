Curious to hear thoughts on these new plans, personally it's not enough to sway me with the budget offerings from the MVNOs, but it certainly looks a lot better than the older offering.
Wait...
Originally Spark was going to up my bill to $92 a month back in August when I was still with them...
Now they're sticking to $90 for the unlimited plan...
$65 for 75GB is good, and they got rid of capped hotspotting!
Looks like the prepaid plans are getting updated too from Dec 3 (+$1, include AU Call/Text, and changes to data allowances with removal of socialiser).
Yup - their new $65 plan is great. Wife was paying $84 for 40gb so switched over!
The new prepaid plans are dreadful value by comparison to these, which look great by the way.
10% off Spotify is hardly worth mentioning.
It went from free Spotify to half price and now 10%?
Looking at my current plan, I am on the $45 Endless and I get $7 off Spotify.
Edit: my current plan.
Wait, what country are we in? Did I move to Australia while I wasn't looking?
Those are some pretty nifty data inclusions. The $90 plan and companion deal might finally get my wife and I to actually connect our Apple watches as well. xD
I am currently with One NZ, using about 20Gb a month of mobile data, 300mbs fibre, and Apple Watch connectivity. Total cost for this works out to be at least $200 a year cheaper on these new Spark plans compared with One NZ pricing.
The only problem is that One NZ will give me $700 discount on a new iPhone, whereas Spark don't currently have such an offer. They probably would though if I wait.
Spotify just raised their prices for next month.
There's likely not much margin left to play with so something had to go.
Only issue I have with the Spotify discount - seems to only apply to Spotify Premium. We have the Spotify Premium Duo package so not sure it applies!
Edit -
Spotify Premium Duo or Family
Spark doesn't offer subscriptions for Spotify Premium Duo or Spotify Premium Family, but you can subscribe to these directly with Spotify.
Looks good, I wonder if Vodafone/One will do anything by comparison?
From the looks of it, the $45 plan is basically the same, and One's Unlimited plan is $5 cheaper (there is a slight difference in international calling minutes), but it's the intermediate plans (especially the $65 plan) where Spark is better? Unless I've missed an obvious difference that is.
Good change, apart from the fact they are no longer offering low usage pay monthly plans, and have grand fathered the $15 rollover and the $27 rollover, so cheapest is now the $45 endless.
Guess it depends if either of these things matter to you or not, but the extra $5 on Spark for Unlimited gets you a free One Number/Wearable plan and free Spotify. Wearable is just Apple though for now. Hopefully Android isn't too far away now though?