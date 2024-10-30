Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)New Spark Endless Mobile Plans
toejam316

1448 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#317616 30-Oct-2024 12:27
Send private message

 

Curious to hear thoughts on these new plans, personally it's not enough to sway me with the budget offerings from the MVNOs, but it certainly looks a lot better than the older offering.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
MaxineN
Max
1725 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3303154 30-Oct-2024 12:33
Send private message

Wait...

 

Originally Spark was going to up my bill to $92 a month back in August when I was still with them...

 

Now they're sticking to $90 for the unlimited plan...

 

$65 for 75GB is good, and they got rid of capped hotspotting!

 

 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).

snj

snj
144 posts

Master Geek


  #3303155 30-Oct-2024 12:43
Send private message

Looks like the prepaid plans are getting updated too from Dec 3 (+$1, include AU Call/Text, and changes to data allowances with removal of socialiser).

Jvipers2
200 posts

Master Geek


  #3303160 30-Oct-2024 12:50
Send private message

This looks good...especially with the massive savings for an iphone 16 pro max



Jiriteach
1113 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3303171 30-Oct-2024 13:32
Send private message

Yup - their new $65 plan is great. Wife was paying $84 for 40gb so switched over!




-- opinions expressed by me are solely my own. ie - personal

boosacnoodle
944 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3303177 30-Oct-2024 13:42
Send private message

The new prepaid plans are dreadful value by comparison to these, which look great by the way.

acetone
177 posts

Master Geek


  #3303197 30-Oct-2024 14:36
Send private message

10% off Spotify is hardly worth mentioning.
It went from free Spotify to half price and now 10%?

Looking at my current plan, I am on the $45 Endless and I get $7 off Spotify.

 

Edit: my current plan.

Naithin
41 posts

Geek


  #3303257 30-Oct-2024 15:29
Send private message

Wait, what country are we in? Did I move to Australia while I wasn't looking?

 

Those are some pretty nifty data inclusions. The $90 plan and companion deal might finally get my wife and I to actually connect our Apple watches as well. xD



alasta
6667 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3303258 30-Oct-2024 15:30
Send private message

I am currently with One NZ, using about 20Gb a month of mobile data, 300mbs fibre, and Apple Watch connectivity. Total cost for this works out to be at least $200 a year cheaper on these new Spark plans compared with One NZ pricing. 

 

The only problem is that One NZ will give me $700 discount on a new iPhone, whereas Spark don't currently have such an offer. They probably would though if I wait. 

MaxineN
Max
1725 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3303291 30-Oct-2024 16:30
Send private message

acetone:

 

10% off Spotify is hardly worth mentioning.
It went from free Spotify to half price and now 10%?

Looking at my current plan, I am on the $45 Endless and I get $7 off Spotify.

 

Edit: my current plan.

 

 

 

 

Spotify just raised their prices for next month.

 

There's likely not much margin left to play with so something had to go.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

Jiriteach
1113 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3303294 30-Oct-2024 16:33
Send private message

Only issue I have with the Spotify discount - seems to only apply to Spotify Premium. We have the Spotify Premium Duo package so not sure it applies!

 

Edit -

 

Spotify Premium Duo or Family
Spark doesn't offer subscriptions for Spotify Premium Duo or Spotify Premium Family, but you can subscribe to these directly with Spotify. 




-- opinions expressed by me are solely my own. ie - personal

quickymart
13675 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3303307 30-Oct-2024 17:15
Send private message

Looks good, I wonder if Vodafone/One will do anything by comparison?

snj

snj
144 posts

Master Geek


  #3303313 30-Oct-2024 17:32
Send private message

quickymart:

 

Looks good, I wonder if Vodafone/One will do anything by comparison?

 

 

From the looks of it, the $45 plan is basically the same, and One's Unlimited plan is $5 cheaper (there is a slight difference in international calling minutes), but it's the intermediate plans (especially the $65 plan) where Spark is better?  Unless I've missed an obvious difference that is.

TehFlak
10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3303382 30-Oct-2024 19:08
Send private message

Good change, apart from the fact they are no longer offering low usage pay monthly plans, and have grand fathered the $15 rollover and the $27 rollover, so cheapest is now the $45 endless. 

Naithin
41 posts

Geek


  #3303410 30-Oct-2024 21:12
Send private message

snj:

 

quickymart:

 

Looks good, I wonder if Vodafone/One will do anything by comparison?

 

 

From the looks of it, the $45 plan is basically the same, and One's Unlimited plan is $5 cheaper (there is a slight difference in international calling minutes), but it's the intermediate plans (especially the $65 plan) where Spark is better?  Unless I've missed an obvious difference that is.

 

 

Guess it depends if either of these things matter to you or not, but the extra $5 on Spark for Unlimited gets you a free One Number/Wearable plan and free Spotify. Wearable is just Apple though for now. Hopefully Android isn't too far away now though?

dfnt
1502 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3303416 30-Oct-2024 21:14
Send private message

I’d save $2.90/mth switching from the old $84.99 endless (40gb) plan with “free Spotify” to the $65/mth plus 10% off Spotify plan

Hardly seems worth changing given I’ve only averaged 7gb over 12 months

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright