I was having issues last night with Woolworths.co.nz and Countdown.co.nz, I assumed it was just their website but I signed in and found that Salesforce wouldn't load this morning, it would only partially load the page. Cleared cookies and cache, rebooted etc the usual stuff, same problem. I logged into my router, changed my DNS settings from Spark to CloudFlare then everything started working properly. Is there a known issue with Spark's DNS today?