Hi Team - I have a client who was having Fibre issues (unbeknownst to me) - He spoke to his Spark account manager who is also a friend who supplied a 5G router as a stop gap.



Since then someone from Enable came and ended up configuring the Fibre on the 5G router and its going.

Hi indicated there was a problem with the prior Spark Router (Spark Smart Modem) but he also indicated Enable changed something in the Fibre port config at the back end.



Today I got a call that his VOIP phones from another provider aren't working and they've indicated he needs to turn SIP ALG off. Problem is there is no option to do that in the Spark 5G modem/router.



Does anyone know is there another login to the Spark routers that gives you greater rights to features not covered in the normal client Admin login (I know with Vodafone the standard vodafone login had a lot missing but an Admin login got you more).



I'd like to just provide a better router but this is between him and his friend from Spark to an extent.



The tech from enable who came out indicated that the initial near brand new Smart Modem had a fault but I'm not 100% he didn't just see it all working and want to get out the door. I was there as the client rang about his printers not working which was because they are on Static IP's and the router change meant a subnet change.



The client is going to reach out to his mate at Spark who might know the right people to ask behind the scenes if there is a way to turn SIP ALG off but the feature might be completely taken out of the Spark Firmware in light of them adding copper line replacement support on these routers.