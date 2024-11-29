I wonder if anyone is here from Skinny and may be able to please help?

Last weekend I lost the phone number I've had for 10 years (ported over from Spark 10 years ago), and now I have a completely new 0204 number. Unfortunately I didn't have luck via online chat or phone support, as they weren't able to find the number I lost in their active numbers. But I was certainly using the number before last weekend for texts and calls, and really hope there's some way to still get it back.

I've checked with someone I know at Spark, and they confirmed my old number is not in their pool, and said I need to ask Skinny to escalate my problem for the "Porting Team" or "Provisioning Faults" take a look. But over the phone with Skinny support, they weren't able to escalate it as the number I lost wasn't showing as an active number. Doh!

If anyone here is able to PM me, that would be a massive help. Thank you :)