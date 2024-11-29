Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Oh no, I'm on Skinny and lost my ported number last weekend
LostBoyNZ

575 posts

Ultimate Geek


#317944 29-Nov-2024 10:46
Send private message quote this post

I wonder if anyone is here from Skinny and may be able to please help?

 

Last weekend I lost the phone number I've had for 10 years (ported over from Spark 10 years ago), and now I have a completely new 0204 number. Unfortunately I didn't have luck via online chat or phone support, as they weren't able to find the  number I lost in their active numbers. But I was certainly using the number before last weekend for texts and calls, and really hope there's some way to still get it back.

 

I've checked with someone I know at Spark, and they confirmed my old number is not in their pool, and said I need to ask Skinny to escalate my problem for the "Porting Team" or "Provisioning Faults" take a look. But over the phone with Skinny support, they weren't able to escalate it as the number I lost wasn't showing as an active number. Doh!

 

If anyone here is able to PM me, that would be a massive help. Thank you :)

Create new topic
boosacnoodle
959 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3314119 29-Nov-2024 11:08
Send private message quote this post

How did it become lost? Did you not top up for over 12 months?

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
LostBoyNZ

575 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3314141 29-Nov-2024 11:42
Send private message quote this post

A glitch in the system I suspect. I topped up at least once a month (last one was last week), on their $17 four weekly plan.

 

But last Sunday I purchased a 2nd Skinny SIM, linked it to my account via their website, and then paid $5 to choose a custom phone number on that new SIM card. I triple checked I was managing the new SIM, and proceeded. It worked, that new SIM has my newly chosen number. But then a couple of days later I realised the number on my primary Skinny SIM had gone, and logging in to the website I see a completely new 0204 number.

 

Over the phone with Skinny support they were able to find my original request from 2014 to port my Spark number, but they said that's weird, it's a request wanting to change from a Spark number to an 0204 number, how unusual. So, knowing I had that Spark number on my Skinny account for the last 10 years, I think something last weekend glitched, and reversed that original request. So weird :/

 

I'll try calling again on Monday when I have more time.

KiwiSurfer
1398 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3314147 29-Nov-2024 11:57
Send private message quote this post

Good luck, I had a awful porting experience with Skinny some time ago where they just kept parroting the wrong information over and over again. The issue only got resolved with help from staff at other telcos(!) -- with zero support from Skinny themselves. Worst come to worst, take them to TDR as soon as you can -- you will need proof of you raising a complaint to Skinny and no resolution from that. That may be the only way to resolve your issue.



LostBoyNZ

575 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3314149 29-Nov-2024 11:59
Send private message quote this post

Eek! Thank you for the advice, that's a worry to hear it can be such a difficult experience :(

Behodar
10394 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3314153 29-Nov-2024 12:25
Send private message quote this post

Interesting. I have my Skinny account set to automatically top up when my balance drops below $20, but a couple of weeks ago I happened to open the dashboard and found that my balance was below $20. The automatic top up was still configured, and a manual top up worked, so I have no idea why it hadn't topped up.

 

It sounds like there might be glitches all around. Scary.

Wheelbarrow01
1705 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3314314 29-Nov-2024 23:43
Send private message quote this post

Not my area of expertise at all (at least not for many years) but I do have a customer experience contact across both Skinny and Spark mobile who may be able to assist. No guarantee but I can at least ask the question and get someone local to look into it. Given your description of topping up last week, the number definitely shouldn't have just vanished into thin air just because you were trying to activate a second SIM and number, but it is possible that the Skinny stack only allows a single mobile number registered to any given email login, which may be where the trouble has stemmed from. Just a wild theory and I could be totally wrong....

 

Flick me a PM with the details (the two mobile numbers and the email address you used to register, your name and a contact number) and I'll raise it with my contact on Monday (unless someone direct from Spark/Skinny weighs in to assist over the weekend)




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

nzbnw
2374 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ

  #3314341 30-Nov-2024 09:14
Send private message quote this post

If the number has been returned to Spark it would be visible in common porting systems across the industry. 

 

 

 

If you provide details happy to check as that really will define how to proceed. 

 

 

 

nzbnw









LostBoyNZ

575 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3314342 30-Nov-2024 09:20
Send private message quote this post

Thanks so much for the offers of help!! 

 

Thankfully the person I know at Spark was able to find someone to talk with, and it's now all sorted, phew!

 

Apparently they also said they'll look into what caused the problem in the first place, so, assuming they actually do, hopefully it will help avoid anyone else having this problem. I really wish KiwiSurfer didn't have to go through taking them to TDR and that whole process :(

 

Really though, thank you for all the helpful replies, we've got a great community here!

KiwiSurfer
1398 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3314604 1-Dec-2024 14:05
Send private message quote this post

Lucky, it does show it's who you know sometimes eh. Glad to know its all sorted and fairly quickly too. Just for the record I didn't go to TDR -- I was very patient and eventually after three weeks and with help from staff at other providers I was able to complete the port into Skinny with zero help from Skinny themselves. Perhaps I should have gone to TDR earlier though!

Behodar
10394 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326792 1-Jan-2025 13:21
Send private message quote this post

Behodar:

 

Interesting. I have my Skinny account set to automatically top up when my balance drops below $20, but a couple of weeks ago I happened to open the dashboard and found that my balance was below $20. The automatic top up was still configured, and a manual top up worked, so I have no idea why it hadn't topped up.

 

It sounds like there might be glitches all around. Scary.

 

 

Well, this is still a problem. I'd forgotten all about it, but today my phone stopped working and when I looked at my account I saw that once again the automatic top up hadn't happened. The balance had dropped below the necessary $17 so it didn't renew the plan, and I had to do it manually. Interestingly auto top up was disabled this time around so I enabled it again.

 

I tried to contact Skinny support but that doesn't seem to be working either: it prompts for email address and password, and then tells me that the email address isn't connected to an account.

RunningMan
8891 posts

Uber Geek


  #3326794 1-Jan-2025 13:32
Send private message quote this post

I've spoken to several people recently who all say they no longer receive Skinny inforrmational SMSs such as plan renewal reminders, and haven't been able to re-activate in the Skinny dashboard.

Behodar
10394 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326796 1-Jan-2025 13:37
Send private message quote this post

I've had two marketing messages since November but nothing useful.

RunningMan
8891 posts

Uber Geek


  #3326797 1-Jan-2025 13:51
Send private message quote this post

Looking back through messages, the last useful ones about plan renewals, top up required etc were March 2024.

Behodar
10394 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3348101 26-Feb-2025 17:09
Send private message quote this post

Behodar:

 

Behodar:

 

Interesting. I have my Skinny account set to automatically top up when my balance drops below $20, but a couple of weeks ago I happened to open the dashboard and found that my balance was below $20. The automatic top up was still configured, and a manual top up worked, so I have no idea why it hadn't topped up.

 

It sounds like there might be glitches all around. Scary.

 

 

Well, this is still a problem. I'd forgotten all about it, but today my phone stopped working and when I looked at my account I saw that once again the automatic top up hadn't happened. The balance had dropped below the necessary $17 so it didn't renew the plan, and I had to do it manually. Interestingly auto top up was disabled this time around so I enabled it again.

 

I tried to contact Skinny support but that doesn't seem to be working either: it prompts for email address and password, and then tells me that the email address isn't connected to an account.

 

 

Just for a little bit of closure on this, it's now working, at least for certain values of "working".

 

My balance was a little over $20 and the $17 plan renewed today. The automatic top up happened successfully, but interestingly it only topped up by $17 despite being configured as "Auto Top-Up $20 when balance is below $20". Oh well, at least it didn't cut me off again.

 

Edit: Apparently this is because I have "Set & Forget" turned on, which means that it never actually uses the credit in the first place but rather renews from my credit card.

sleepyash
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3362785 10-Apr-2025 21:41
Send private message quote this post

Seperate from the OP, I ported from One to Skinny in March, and found the transition quite clunky. Maybe it's cos I'm Gen X, and my technology side of my brain is diminishing!? Also for me, the Skinny App dashboard on my iPhone doesnt work (IP 13 Pro and iOS18 something), did the obligatory remove app and reload, and power down etc.... basically the first level support couldn't help, so ive given up. I also have this random $3 credit, just sitting idle, and the dashboard can't use it for my next top up (the CSR said unless I buy an add-on, the next top-up can't provision it).

 

I use to be on-account plan (with One for 20 odd years), not sure I'm use to pre-pay, probably cos I'm old-school and like sameness... LOL.

 

Randomly found some performance network issues, which Ive never experienced with One/Voda .... like the 4G wasn't working despite have having 10GB remaining... very odd (and thought you wouldn't have these issues on the Spark mothership network.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright