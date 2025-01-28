@coffeebaron

Moreso that test might not be consistent as you'd have no idea what the tower load is. That 250mbps may not be there the next day or the next hour.

CB can advise on antennas and if you can figure out where your closet cell is, you can install and point at it to try and maximize.

However though, you're the same OP that asked about One NZ and 5G modems/plans. Thread.

We really should ask what we didn't in the original thread.

What is the objective you're trying to achieve? We really really need to answer this first.