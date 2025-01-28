Hi I get 150mbps download at my house now, and am thinking of getting an external antenna. Would the antenna decrease latency and increase speed, and what is the cap that spark sets their customers at.
150 for wireless is pretty good - how much are you trying to get? If you need faster can you get fibre?
No fibre in the area, custom install for 30 houses in the area is $75600. I did test with modem outside and got 250mbps down, so i want to know how high that can go with an antenna.
No fibre in the area, custom install for 30 houses in the area is $75600. I did test with modem outside and got 250mbps down, so i want to know how high that can go with an antenna.
You can only know the answer by actually installing the antenna. Given the antenna will be outside then 250 Mbps is a logical guess.
Moreso that test might not be consistent as you'd have no idea what the tower load is. That 250mbps may not be there the next day or the next hour.
CB can advise on antennas and if you can figure out where your closet cell is, you can install and point at it to try and maximize.
However though, you're the same OP that asked about One NZ and 5G modems/plans. Thread.
We really should ask what we didn't in the original thread.
What is the objective you're trying to achieve? We really really need to answer this first.
Depends more on the cell sector you are on at that speed. 150Mbps o 4G is excellent. You're unlikely to go much quicker with an external antenna - at least not consistently.
Spend the money on a wireless mesh, or on a switch and run an ethernet cable to any PCs / streaming devices you are going to use regularly.
Depends more on the cell sector you are on at that speed. 150Mbps o 4G is excellent. You're unlikely to go much quicker with an external antenna - at least not consistently.
Spend the money on a wireless mesh, or on a switch and run an ethernet cable to any PCs / streaming devices you are going to use regularly.
If they're pushing that much... Probably within 300 meters, at least L18+L21 on a very empty tower.
Very curious to see stats from the SM2 (it can show modem stats such as RSRP, RSRQ and the like right? Never fiddled with an SM2, only what One NZ had in the office and in the field).
Very curious to know OPs rough location... Surely there's "something."
So I live in the Ohaupo area around 800m from the only spark tower in the area. My router runs on 2600mhz and 1800mhz secondary, and I want to know what I can get with an antenna, as the 2600 mhz is the fastest 4g in NZ, and I have a pretty average signal from my house to the tower. I therefore want to know if Spark has a cap that could make this upgrade useless. Can I add that most of the town is on fibre, and the neighbours are either on starlink or some crap wireless brand like purelink, so capicity is low and speeds are fairly consistent. I am also on a pc on ethernet as the house has a switch and proper ethernet setup.
Now that makes a lot of sense.
Here's my take on your situation a someone who used to work at one of the big 3.
I doubt One NZ has your address marked as Urban FWA which will let you jump on 5G fixed wireless. And it could be faster than Spark FWA, if you are very close to the cell site that's pretty much smack bang in the middle. (Again, address has to be OK'd for it).
TFF don't serve here either. So fibre is 100% no go.
If Spark is the only option, then an antenna would make it more consistent, you already have good levels but perhaps there's more out of L26 and L18.
Also it depends how Spark have setup that site. L26 could be a 2x2 MiMO whilst L18 could be a 4x4. Frequency isn't everything unless we're talking the very low bands like L700 and L900.
Can't be privy either, that's commercially sensitive.
What is the most I can expect from this low congestion tower.
Band 7 (L2600) is getting a bit marginal signal wise. Modem appears to also only do 2CA, which could be site dependant. An antenna would certainly improve signal, whether you'd get more speed is always the $$ question. In theory, uncongested 2CA can get over 200Mbps.
Can the antenna decrease my latency by much. I get 35-50ma on a -100dbm.
No, the antenna won't decrease your latency.
No, the antenna won't decrease your latency.
Technically that is correct, however using an external antenna results in a more consistent signal, thus can reduce latency spikes and other variations.
There are more contributors to latency and latency variation than the individual user's signal strength/consistency. I think it's unlikely that an external antenna would help much, if at all.
That said, there's only one way to know for sure - and it isn't asking on a forum :-)
There are more contributors to latency and latency variation than the individual user's signal strength/consistency. I think it's unlikely that an external antenna would help much, if at all.

That said, there's only one way to know for sure - and it isn't asking on a forum :-)
That said, there's only one way to know for sure - and it isn't asking on a forum :-)
