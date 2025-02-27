Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Data stack changes make Spark less sticky
shk292

#318857 27-Feb-2025 08:31
Received notification about this yesterday:

 

How does Data Stack work?

 

Data Stack rewards you with 100MB* bonus data when you add any eligible Prepaid Value Pack.

 

The longer you keep renewing your packs, the more data you’ll stack – up to a whopping 10GB*.

 

*From 4 April 2025 Data Stack will go up to 200MB every 28 days. The maximum amount you can stack will reduce from 10GB to 3GB. If you’ve already stacked more than 3GB by 4 April 2025, you’ll continue to get the amount you’ve stacked as long as you keep renewing an eligible Prepaid Value Pack. 

 

 

 

There are a few annoyances with spark mobile such as the lack of vowifi overseas and very poor coverage in remote areas. But I've stuck with them and used a second sim when traveling, mainly because I have a large and growing data stack.  

Linux
  #3348277 27-Feb-2025 08:50
Coverage in remote areas is generally provided by RCG sites which all carriers use and have the same coverage footprint so that argument is a bit silly

 

Other carriers / MVNO's provide much better value for $$ and also offer true monthly prepaid plans not this 28 day crap!

 
 
 
 

shk292

  #3348297 27-Feb-2025 09:50
Linux:

 

Coverage in remote areas is generally provided by RCG sites which all carriers use and have the same coverage footprint so that argument is a bit silly

 

Other carriers / MVNO's provide much better value for $$ and also offer true monthly prepaid plans not this 28 day crap!

 

 

I assume by your reply that you don't get out much ;)

 

There are several areas that I routinely travel to, including coastal areas of Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula, where Spark coverage is zero but one of both of the other networks have good coverage.  This is an annoyance because I need to use another SIM or hotspot off another phone when in those areas. Currently not enough of an annoyance to make me switch provider, due to the sticky factor of the data stack

Nate001
  #3348344 27-Feb-2025 11:36
I've been accumulating data stack since they introduced it, currently at 7800MB. They are now ending it before anyone got to 10GB. Does feel like a marketing scam that nobody could ever reach the 10GB limit.

 

I'm still getting almost 10gb a month for my now $21/28 days which suits my needs. 



funnyfela
  #3349137 2-Mar-2025 08:16
Same! Just rolled over to 8000mb this morning, so indeed feel a little ripped that no one was ever able to reach the 10gb...

 

 

 

Nate001:

 

I've been accumulating data stack since they introduced it, currently at 7800MB. They are now ending it before anyone got to 10GB. Does feel like a marketing scam that nobody could ever reach the 10GB limit.

 

I'm still getting almost 10gb a month for my now $21/28 days which suits my needs. 

 




