Hello!

Making this post as I am at a complete loss with what more can be done to resolve my issue, I really need some expert advice.

Some facts before I get into it: I am using Sparks Max Fibre plan, modem is a Spark Smart Modem 3, I am on a WIRED ETHERNET connection, I live in Auckland NZ.

I have contacted both Spark and Riot Games for advice, so far to no avail.

Everyday around 5pm-11pm mine and my flat mates connections to the Sydney Valorant servers is disrupted by a ludicrous 30-60% packet loss. The game is basically unplayable and has been really getting on my nerves.

I have been using PingPlotter 5 Pro to investigate the issue myself and have included snapshots showing my issue, also note I blacked out my private IP, don't know if that's the right thing to do or not but oh well. I really don't know a heap about all this, just trying to be safe lol.

Can someone please explain what on earth is going on, this started happening about 2-3 weeks ago right after some scheduled maintenance by Spark. Like I said I don't know all that much but I'm starting to think my ISP or Chorus has screwed something up. Riot support advised me that there was nothing they could really do on my end, and they believe there is a routing issue between my connection and the riot servers in Sydney.

List of my troubleshooting adventures:

Power cycled modem many times - never does anything

Used factory reset button on modem - changed nothing

Got a new modem via warranty - changed nothing

Ran Sparks "connection tool" to try diagnose an issue - says everything is fine

Contacted Spark - no help

Contacted Riot - more help than spark but no answer

Searched all over the internet (reddit mainly) for anyone with similar issues - didn't find much



Any advice or methods outside of what I've already tried would be greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance!