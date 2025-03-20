Hi. This is my first post here, so please forgive and inform me if I'm breaking any rules with the question, or posting to the wrong forum.

I use Spark fiber broadband; for a couple of months the Wi-Fi has been dropping out occasionally, now it's got to the stage where it's happening a couple of times an hour sometimes.

I've done a bit of swapping around, and am pretty sure that it's being caused by gradual failure of the Smart Modem 3 I use (and purchased from Spark).

My questions:

what is a good replacement for a Smart Modem 3?

Is there an easy way of picking up a new Smart Modem 3 ( I've been happy with the performance of the device until recently).

any other thoughts that occur to you?

Cheers