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ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Recommendation please : replacement for Spark Smart modem 3
timlawson

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#319085 20-Mar-2025 22:41
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Hi. This is my first post here, so please forgive and inform me if I'm breaking any rules with the question, or posting to the wrong forum.

 

I use Spark fiber broadband; for a couple of months the Wi-Fi has been dropping out occasionally, now it's got to the stage where it's happening a couple of times an hour sometimes.

 

I've done a bit of swapping around, and am pretty sure that it's being caused by gradual failure of the Smart Modem 3 I use (and purchased from Spark).

 

My questions:

 

  • what is a good replacement for a Smart Modem 3?
  • Is there an easy way of picking up a new Smart Modem 3 ( I've been happy with the performance of the device until recently).
  • any other thoughts that occur to you?

Cheers

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quickymart
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  #3356007 21-Mar-2025 13:54
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Is it still under warranty? Can you arrange a swapout with Spark?



Spyware
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  #3356008 21-Mar-2025 14:02
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Don't buy Asus.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

mattwnz
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  #3356009 21-Mar-2025 14:07
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I have had quite a few modems just die. They don’t seem very reliable 



timlawson

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  #3356066 21-Mar-2025 15:09
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quickymart:

 

Is it still under warranty? Can you arrange a swapout with Spark?

 

 

 

 

I'm going through the process with Spark. No answer yet.

Gordy7
gordy7
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  #3356137 21-Mar-2025 20:32
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I have a SM3 which I bought unused off Trademe. 

 

After about 15 months it started giving dropout problems.

 

I replaced the power supply and have had no problems since.




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

timlawson

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  #3356328 22-Mar-2025 16:16
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Thanks for the answers. I got a free replacement from Spark, turns out there is a three year warranty, rather than the two year warranty I had thought. Got it home this morning, it was up and running in a few minutes, so far hasn't missed a beat.The Wi-Fi appears to be slightly better range, an nice unexpected bonus.

 

So, a happy ending.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
Gordy7
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  #3356333 22-Mar-2025 17:37
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I guess you would have to be a Spark customer to get 3 year warranty for a SM3.




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

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