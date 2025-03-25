I moved into our current property about two years ago.
House has underground fibre. Buried in the street, not using any poles.
Outside our house is a wooden pole with an old copper line on it, which goes across the road to another wooden pole, then another 100m down the road to another wooden pole, then back over an intersection to a pole, down the pole to a grey copper joiner box.
None of the cabling is on my property.
So, I contacted Chorus to see if they could send someone to remove the cable as it is unsightly and take their poles out if they wanted to reuse them (look brand new)
They were more than happy to do that, but said I would be paying for it?
Is this 'normal' practice considering the cable is within the road corridor as such?
Not looking to start a bun fight over it, just curious if that is what others have experienced.