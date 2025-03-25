I'm not sure that reusing installed poles is advisable. Especially wooden poles.

Usually lines companies don't like removing poles if there isn't a specific reason. Removing the line/pole means that if the circuit is needed in future (particularly the case with people switching back to One's HFC network, but can apply to other networks), the pole/circuits need to be reinstated at much greater cost.

In many cases, stringing new conductors between existing poles where existing conductors run (e.g. a straight copper>fibre swap) can be done with no external/council permission. If there was a new infill build or network extension that needed fibre service, Chorus could string new fibre at minimal cost.

If you take the line down, they now need full consents, planning, and underground services marking before installing new underground or overhead assets.

Unless there's absolutely no way they'll ever be used again, it's a significant loss of network flexibility.

Are you certain none of the intermediate poles have a line going back underground? It's not uncommon for a line to go overhead in one location, over 3-4 poles, then dip back underground to the house.

Can't say I'm particularly fond of getting rid of infrastructure for beautification; that way lies NIMBYism.