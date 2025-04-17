Hi all,

 

I'm located in Christchurch, NZ

 

Connected with Spark Essential Fibre using a wired ethernet connection.

 

Everything was fine the past year but around 2-3 weeks ago, I started experiencing connection issues.

 

 

 


The most notable ones was:

 

When browsing, I'd lose connection around once to thrice an hour.

 

When using an exchange terminal, it's gotten slower changing tickers and I'll completely lose connection once in a while.

 

When gaming with friends, I get rubber-banding (to Australian servers).

 

     Packet loss:
     Download  0-1% 
     Upload    0-47% 

 

 

 

Speed and ping is normal, but latency is really noticeable. The packet loss on upload might be connected, I don't know.

 

 

 

Did some latency test with Sydney and Cloudflare servers,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Things I did to try and remedy:

 

  • resetted the modem
  • contacted ISP (told us to upgrade modem)
  • upgraded modem (2016 one to a newer model)
  • checked and switched cat6-cat6a cables (all the same outcome)

 

 

Still got the same result, not sure what the problem is at this point. Anyone else experiencing this?

 

 

 

For what it's worth, I tried comparing it to a mobile network on a USB-tethered connection and we got this result.

 

 

 