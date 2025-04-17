Hi all,
I'm located in Christchurch, NZ
Connected with Spark Essential Fibre using a wired ethernet connection.
Everything was fine the past year but around 2-3 weeks ago, I started experiencing connection issues.
The most notable ones was:
When browsing, I'd lose connection around once to thrice an hour.
When using an exchange terminal, it's gotten slower changing tickers and I'll completely lose connection once in a while.
When gaming with friends, I get rubber-banding (to Australian servers).
Packet loss:
Download 0-1%
Upload 0-47%
Speed and ping is normal, but latency is really noticeable. The packet loss on upload might be connected, I don't know.
Did some latency test with Sydney and Cloudflare servers,
Things I did to try and remedy:
- resetted the modem
- contacted ISP (told us to upgrade modem)
- upgraded modem (2016 one to a newer model)
- checked and switched cat6-cat6a cables (all the same outcome)
Still got the same result, not sure what the problem is at this point. Anyone else experiencing this?
For what it's worth, I tried comparing it to a mobile network on a USB-tethered connection and we got this result.