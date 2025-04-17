Hi all,

I'm located in Christchurch, NZ

Connected with Spark Essential Fibre using a wired ethernet connection.

Everything was fine the past year but around 2-3 weeks ago, I started experiencing connection issues.



The most notable ones was:

When browsing, I'd lose connection around once to thrice an hour.

When using an exchange terminal, it's gotten slower changing tickers and I'll completely lose connection once in a while.

When gaming with friends, I get rubber-banding (to Australian servers).

Packet loss:

Download 0-1%

Upload 0-47%

Speed and ping is normal, but latency is really noticeable. The packet loss on upload might be connected, I don't know.

Did some latency test with Sydney and Cloudflare servers,

Things I did to try and remedy:

resetted the modem

contacted ISP (told us to upgrade modem)

upgraded modem (2016 one to a newer model)

checked and switched cat6-cat6a cables (all the same outcome)

Still got the same result, not sure what the problem is at this point. Anyone else experiencing this?

For what it's worth, I tried comparing it to a mobile network on a USB-tethered connection and we got this result.