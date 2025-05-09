getontoit99

Helping friends who had decided to change their provider from Nova to Spark.

Nova wanted their Nokia Beacon wifi router and satellite back so on my advice, a Netgear Orbi router and satellite were purchased. These were installed and immediately worked on the Nova service.

On the change day, the Internet service stopped working. The Spark shop assured us that everything was set up and it should "just work".

It was a few days later in a video call with Spark support, that I learnt that the LAN cable to the ONT had to be moved from port GE1 to port GE2, to make the Spark service work. How nuts is that?! My older friends had been pulling plugs and moving cables, only making things worse. They didn't know about the ONT which was in a basement storage area and somewhat hidden.

I wonder who the bright spark was (sorry) who came up with requiring the change of ONT port? Some historical artifact from the early days of UFB, I guess.

Something else...

The lady at the Spark shop that the Orbi router would not work on its own and required the use of another router, preferably one supplied by Spark, to connect to the ONT.

This was technically correct if the Orbi had been installed using only the Orbi phone app. The app doesn't provide a way to set up the PPPoE, username/password, VLAN 10, etc., in the Orbi router. These non-default settings are required for Spark and maybe Skinny, but not by many/most other ISPs who use IPoE.

Using a browser to the Orbi router (an RBR350), the settings could be changed for PPPoE and the Spark service started working!

Hopefully, someone out there finds this info useful and avoids wasting lots of time.