ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark UFB with Chorus: a gotcha when moving from another ISP. And Orbi.
getontoit99

85 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#319574 9-May-2025 10:50
Helping friends who had decided to change their provider from Nova to Spark. 

 

Nova wanted their Nokia Beacon wifi router and satellite back so on my advice, a Netgear Orbi router and satellite were purchased. These were installed and immediately worked on the Nova service.

 

On the change day, the Internet service stopped working. The Spark shop assured us that everything was set up and it should "just work". 

 

It was a few days later in a video call with Spark support, that I learnt that the LAN cable to the ONT had to be moved from port GE1 to port GE2, to make the Spark service work. How nuts is that?! My older friends had been pulling plugs and moving cables, only making things worse. They didn't know about the ONT which was in a basement storage area and somewhat hidden. 

 

I wonder who the bright spark was (sorry) who came up with requiring the change of ONT port? Some historical artifact from the early days of UFB, I guess.

 

Something else...

 

The lady at the Spark shop that the Orbi router would not work on its own and required the use of another router, preferably one supplied by Spark, to connect to the ONT.   

 

This was technically correct if the Orbi had been installed using only the Orbi phone app. The app doesn't provide a way to set up the PPPoE, username/password, VLAN 10, etc., in the Orbi router. These non-default settings are required for Spark and maybe Skinny, but not by many/most other ISPs who use IPoE.  

 

Using a browser to the Orbi router (an RBR350), the settings could be changed for PPPoE and the Spark service started working! 

 

Hopefully, someone out there finds this info useful and avoids wasting lots of time. 

 

 

 

 

trig42
5795 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3371656 9-May-2025 10:56
The change of port is a newish thing, and IMO it's great.

 

 

 

Previously, you had to wait for the losing service provider (in this case Nova) to disconnect their service so the port was open, then the Gaining provider to activate on that port. This would mean you lost service for the time the port was being changed over. Could be quick, could take hours, maybe more if someone or something got confused along the way. But, you, as the customer, had to basically time everything right with giving notice to the losing ISP and ensuring the gaining connected after the losing disconnected.

 

These days, they just activate another port.

 

The failure here was that apparently they didn't communicate that the service was being activated on port2 of the ONT (or maybe they did and it got 'lost in translation').

 
 
 
 

wellygary
8191 posts

Uber Geek


  #3371657 9-May-2025 10:57
I wonder who the bright spark was (sorry) who came up with requiring the change of ONT port? Some historical artifact from the early days of UFB, I guess.

 

 

 

NO, this is the best way to do it,  It means the customer  should be able to have an uninterrupted service,, 

 

 

 

The old ISP remains on port 1 until they terminate their service, while the new one can provision separately on port 2 

 

When they new service is ready all the customer does is change the cord and they are up and running...

 

In the "old days" of switching phone companies, you often had gaps of service as you could not load the new service on while an old provider remained connected. 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78975 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3371663 9-May-2025 11:18
wellygary:

 

NO, this is the best way to do it,  It means the customer  should be able to have an uninterrupted service,, 

 

 

 

The old ISP remains on port 1 until they terminate their service, while the new one can provision separately on port 2 

 

When they new service is ready all the customer does is change the cord and they are up and running...

 

In the "old days" of switching phone companies, you often had gaps of service as you could not load the new service on while an old provider remained connected. 

 

 

I disagree.

 

When I moved from ISP A to ISP B the downtime was seconds. No need to change cables or anything. I think forcing clients to physically move a cable is not helpful and can lead to very long waits if the customer is not at the premises to do it, or if it's not communicated, like in this case.




nztim
3690 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3371670 9-May-2025 11:36
There are two ways to do this now with pros/cons of each

 

  • If the RSP(s) you are moving from/to have the same settings (VLAN on/off and PPPoE/DHCP) then it makes sense to Churn (to do this you MUST have the Gaining RSP place a service order prior cancelling the losing service provider, this can be scheduled in 30 minute windows
  • If the RSP(s) you are moving from/to have the different settings (VLAN on/off and PPPoE/DHCP) then it makes sense to do a Port 2 activation, say a day or so in advance allowing you to adjust your settings and plug into Port2




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78975 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3371672 9-May-2025 11:40
That's why I like Quic (aff link). I just checked the boxes in the sign up form "Keep VLAN, use DHCP"1.

 

30 seconds drop. Back online. You can use the combination that suits your needs for least downtime.

 

But back to OP, Spark loses points here for this.

 

 

 

 

 

1 




