andrewdixon1000

Hi,

I am a Skinny customer with a VRV9517 (I think that's a Smart Modem 1). I've set up Adguard Home and I want to change the DNS server settings for DHCP in the router to point to it, but I'm not having luck.

The router is running firmware v6.00.18 build02.

On the LAN settings page in the router admin I've added my Adguard Home server's IP address (10.76.0.10) into the "Primary DNS" field and I have the "ISP DNS" checkbox unchecked. I've tried this with the "Customer DNS" checkbox checked and with it unchecked (it's not clear to me what this checkbox does). In all cases I continue to see the router's IP address (10.76.0.254) as the DNS server on my DHCP connected devices.

In the router log file I see the following after a reboot:

Jan 1 12:00:21 VRV9517 syslog.info syslogd started: BusyBox

Jan 1 12:00:22 VRV9517 user.info autowandetect: AWD_Main pid:2318

Jan 1 12:00:22 VRV9517 daemon.err dhcpd: /etc/dhcpd-br0.conf line 17: . (46): expecting IP address or hostname

Jan 1 12:00:22 VRV9517 daemon.err dhcpd: option domain-name-servers 10.76.0.10, .

Jan 1 12:00:22 VRV9517 daemon.err dhcpd: ^

Jan 1 12:00:22 VRV9517 daemon.err dhcpd: Configuration file errors encountered -- exiting

Is there anybody familiar with this hardware who can shed some light on what I might be doing wrong?

Thanks

Andrew