Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Having trouble with custom DNS on VRV9517 (Smart Modem 1?)
andrewdixon1000

76 posts

Master Geek


#319608 13-May-2025 10:42
Send private message

Hi,

 

I am a Skinny customer with a VRV9517 (I think that's a Smart Modem 1).  I've set up Adguard Home and I want to change the DNS server settings for DHCP in the router to point to it, but I'm not having luck.

 

The router is running firmware v6.00.18 build02.

 

On the LAN settings page in the router admin I've added my Adguard Home server's IP address (10.76.0.10) into the "Primary DNS" field and I have the "ISP DNS" checkbox unchecked.  I've tried this with the "Customer DNS" checkbox checked and with it unchecked (it's not clear to me what this checkbox does).  In all cases I continue to see the router's IP address (10.76.0.254) as the DNS server on my DHCP connected devices.

 

In the router log file I see the following after a reboot:

 

Jan  1 12:00:21 VRV9517 syslog.info syslogd started: BusyBox
Jan  1 12:00:22 VRV9517 user.info autowandetect: AWD_Main pid:2318
Jan  1 12:00:22 VRV9517 daemon.err dhcpd: /etc/dhcpd-br0.conf line 17: . (46): expecting IP address or hostname
Jan  1 12:00:22 VRV9517 daemon.err dhcpd:   option domain-name-servers 10.76.0.10, .
Jan  1 12:00:22 VRV9517 daemon.err dhcpd:                                           ^
Jan  1 12:00:22 VRV9517 daemon.err dhcpd: Configuration file errors encountered -- exiting

 

 

 

Is there anybody familiar with this hardware who can shed some light on what I might be doing wrong?

 

Thanks

 

Andrew

 

 

Create new topic
Tinkerisk
4244 posts

Uber Geek


  #3372772 13-May-2025 13:31
Send private message

Without knowing your network in detail: It is nothing unusual if the router remains the general DNS server for the clients in the LAN, and it forwards its queries to its ‘buddy’ and also receives them back from it. Custom DNS on, ISP DNS off, reboot router.




- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: 12 RU HA server cluster, 0.1 PB storage on premise
- IoT:   thread, zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter



toejam316
1467 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3372775 13-May-2025 13:54
Send private message

It sounds like you may have set your WAN DNS server to your Adguard host, while your LAN DHCP server is still serving your router as the DNS server. You will want to swap this around so that the WAN DNS is still ISP assigned, and the LAN DHCP is issuing your Adguard host.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

andrewdixon1000

76 posts

Master Geek


  #3372957 14-May-2025 07:52
Send private message

toejam316:

 

It sounds like you may have set your WAN DNS server to your Adguard host, while your LAN DHCP server is still serving your router as the DNS server. You will want to swap this around so that the WAN DNS is still ISP assigned, and the LAN DHCP is issuing your Adguard host.

 

 

 

 

There is a separate DNS setting in the WAN settings but this is blank.  The setting I've been trying is for the LAN.



andrewdixon1000

76 posts

Master Geek


  #3372958 14-May-2025 07:54
Send private message

Tinkerisk:

 

Without knowing your network in detail: It is nothing unusual if the router remains the general DNS server for the clients in the LAN, and it forwards its queries to its ‘buddy’ and also receives them back from it. Custom DNS on, ISP DNS off, reboot router.

 

 

That's what I thought at first too, but Adguard Home is not receiving any DNS requests, except when I specifically address them to it via a dig command.

Tinkerisk
4244 posts

Uber Geek


  #3373395 15-May-2025 04:07
Send private message

I would assign the AdGuard instance IP to the system (WAN) DNS, force the DHCP to issue the router IP as the LAN’s DNS for the clients and within AdGuard the relevant external DNS servers you want to use (i.e. 9.9.9.9 or whatever - I have unbound as a recursive own DNS dealing with the public root DNS servers directly).

 

This is what works here, but I don‘t know, wether your router is able to handle it or not.




- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: 12 RU HA server cluster, 0.1 PB storage on premise
- IoT:   thread, zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter

rhy7s
625 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3373397 15-May-2025 06:09
Send private message

Can you disable DHCP on the LAN from the Smart Modem and set up the device running AdGuard as your DHCP server?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces Partnership with One NZ and New Phone Lineup
Posted 12-Aug-2025 07:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 ReviewÂ 
Posted 11-Aug-2025 16:11

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Review
Posted 13-Jul-2025 11:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright