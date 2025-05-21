I just tried to top up my Skinny account with my debit card. The payment keeps getting rejected with no explanation why. I have never had this kind of issue before. There is no problem with the card and there is plenty of money on the account. The Skinny help links just bring up blank pages. I know there have been various issues with Skinny lately. Does anyone know anything about this one? Are others having problems getting credit card payments accepted? I always top up manually because I don't like having my card number stored on external databases. Who can I contact about this since the Skinny help links are non-functional?