Can't top up Skinny account
Rikkitic

Awrrr
Uber Geek

#319678 21-May-2025 10:55
I just tried to top up my Skinny account with my debit card. The payment keeps getting rejected with no explanation why. I have never had this kind of issue before. There is no problem with the card and there is plenty of money on the account. The Skinny help links just bring up blank pages. I know there have been various issues with Skinny lately. Does anyone know anything about this one? Are others having problems getting credit card payments accepted? I always top up manually because I don't like having my card number stored on external databases. Who can I contact about this since the Skinny help links are non-functional?

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

richms
Uber Geek

  #3375233 21-May-2025 12:00
A friend keeps having issues topping theirs up, but it always seems to come back to their bank not skinny. Have you tried a different card with it?

 

 




Richard rich.ms



Rikkitic

Awrrr
Uber Geek

  #3375235 21-May-2025 12:07
I only have the one card. In old age I have downsized my life.

 

I should mention that it has always worked fine with this card until now.

 

 

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Eva888
Uber Geek

  #3375250 21-May-2025 13:15
Hi make sure you use the 'top up with a new card' option. I remember having issues because was doing the payment using the bank option out of the three. When you put in your numbers it won't save if you have the save this card option off which is off by default in the app.

 

Normally I use my credit card but just tried it with the debit card via the App and it went through fine, except that it asked for bank authentication to be sent to my phone. First time I've noticed this. 

 

 



Rikkitic

Awrrr
Uber Geek

  #3375265 21-May-2025 13:59
OK thanks for that. I am doing it the way you describe but I will try again.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
Uber Geek

  #3375266 21-May-2025 14:03
Nope. Still doesn't work. It keeps saying the card was declined but I checked the account and there is plenty of money. Without any working help functions, what the hell am I supposed to so?




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Eva888
Uber Geek

  #3375275 21-May-2025 14:26
Can only wonder if your internet is intermittent where you are and it's not going through correctly.  Turn everything on and off and see what happens. You might have to buy a voucher?

 

If desperate PM me and I will see if I can gift you the amount from my phone. 

Gordy7
Uber Geek

  #3375277 21-May-2025 14:32
I reckon that Skinny has a web user interface problem.

 

I was unable to use the Skinny web interface - Bring My Number - and eventually was given an old school text guide which got me signed up.

 

Then, I was able to use the Skinny smart phone app and was able to top up with my credit card - that was on 14 May.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

 
 
 
 

Asteros
  #3375280 21-May-2025 14:58
Perhaps you could call 0800 4 SKINNY (0800 475 4669)?

Rikkitic

Awrrr
Uber Geek

  #3375286 21-May-2025 15:52
Eva888:

 

Can only wonder if your internet is intermittent where you are and it’s not going through correctly.  Turn everything on and off and see what happens. You might have to buy a voucher?

 

If desperate PM me and I will see if I can gift you the amount from my phone. 

 

 

Thanks Eva. Not desperate, just annoyed. I still have enough credit for another month and I can always get a voucher in town. I do most stuff on-line because I live a long way from town. This just seems like another unnecessary hassle. Especially as it has always worked without problem until now.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
Uber Geek

  #3375287 21-May-2025 15:56
Asteros:

 

Perhaps you could call 0800 4 SKINNY (0800 475 4669)?

 

 

Yeah, I think that is going to have to be my next step. I have been avoiding it because Skinny has such a horrible reputation for customer service and I am anticipating some very frustrating hours going in circles with low fidelity poor taste music drilling into my ears.  

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Gordy7
Uber Geek

  #3375289 21-May-2025 16:05
Rikkitic:

 

Asteros:

 

Perhaps you could call 0800 4 SKINNY (0800 475 4669)?

 

 

Yeah, I think that is going to have to be my next step. I have been avoiding it because Skinny has such a horrible reputation for customer service and I am anticipating some very frustrating hours going in circles with low fidelity poor taste music drilling into my ears.  

 

 

I got my help using https://www.facebook.com/skinny and sent a message .... not fast... but I got positive help.




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Eva888
Uber Geek

  #3375291 21-May-2025 16:20
Offer stays open any time you need, it's a cup of coffee. Hate to think of you alone in the sticks with no phone. 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
Uber Geek

  #3375294 21-May-2025 16:31
Eva888:

 

Offer stays open any time you need, it’s a cup of coffee. Hate to think of you alone in the sticks with no phone. 

 

 

Thanks but it's sorted for now. I finally managed it via 204 but it was a real pain getting to that.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Behodar
Uber Geek

  #3375344 21-May-2025 16:55
Sounds about right. When I went overseas recently it was absolutely not obvious how to actually buy a roaming back. I ended up doing it via *888# before leaving, but that didn't work once I was overseas so I couldn't renew the pack once it expired without using a separate Internet connection to go to Skinny's website. Is there a better way? Who knows, because the documentation's terrible.

 

I know you get what you pay for, but when they actually make it difficult to pay for it...

