According to NZ Herald (paywalled) in reference to an Australian report.
At least two private equity firms are “going over” Spark as they “ponder a buyout proposal,” according to a report in The Australian‘s Dataroom market gossip column.
More details: https://tags.news.com.au/prod/newskey/generator.html?origin=https%3a%2f%2fwww.theaustralian.com.au%2fbusiness%2fdataroom%2fspark-of-interest-as-private-equity-looks-at-buyout%2fnews-story%2fa4ea0c08f90c63a0ab666c26e0618208&17477824871138948710
It doesn't appear to have any major impact on their share price thou ... so the market isn't reading that much in to it (yet?)
I wonder if this is because they see the current share price as cheap after it crashed in price
Putting emphasis on this being my personal opinion and based only on public knowledge (I don't know anything the public doesn't that would be relevant), so far there's only one outlet that's reported that rumour, and everyone else has just repeated it. I doubt Spark will state anything on the matter unless an offer is made which needs to be put before the shareholders. If ever there was a time though, the price hasn't been this low since 2011 and it seems pretty unlikely that it won't climb back up. I think the outsourcing ventures they're undertaking (Infosys, Nokia) seem to be an attempt to recreate the share price climb that happened after the 2010 outsourcing to Alcatel Lucent.
The biggest fly in the ointment I see is Spark's Kiwi Share obligations, although I'm not entirely sure how significant an impact that would have in Spark's case versus a contemporary similar situation, like the Vodafone NZ buyout.
cddt:
Private equity ownership usually works out quite well for both customers and employees...
To be fair... Re-orgs and Spark aren't exactly a foreign concept (although not unique to Spark - quite a few Telcos have them).
toejam316:
If there is going to be a buy out I'd sooner it be bought out by someone like Telstra, an organisation that is already in the industry with the goal of creating a trans-tasman telecommunications giant rather than a group of private equity whose only interest is to load it up with debt, asset strip it then leave it to the tax payers to rescue it aka Fay Richwhite and what took place with the railways. If there were ever a bigger pack of scumbags than private equity I guess I'm lucky in that I haven't met them yet.
cokemaster:
cddt:
Yeah but an LBO is generally a different animal from a normal re-org.
The main goal of a buyout is to sell off anything that isn't core business while inflating the books to the point where it can be refloated or moved on to new ownership. Investing for the future generally isn't part of the strategy which can create a whole range of issues down the line.
It's often good for shareholders but not great for anyone else.
Handle9:
This is an excellent analysis. I've yet to see PE make a company better for the customer.
matisyahu:
If there is going to be a buy out I'd sooner it be bought out by someone like Telstra, an organisation that is already in the industry with the goal of creating a trans-tasman telecommunications giant rather than a group of private equity whose only interest is to load it up with debt, asset strip it then leave it to the tax payers to rescue it aka Fay Richwhite and what took place with the railways. If there were ever a bigger pack of scumbags than private equity I guess I'm lucky in that I haven't met them yet.
private equity firms pretty much only ever buy-to-sell, and make as much money off it in as short amount of time possible. good for neither employees nor customers.
i do seem to remember Telstra looking at buying Spark a couple of years or so ago, and kind of putting that in the too-hard basket.
matisyahu:
toejam316:
The statement that it's private equity firms that are interested rules it out, but my gut reaction when I saw the headline was "Is TPG Telecom looking over here now?", would be a funny full circle with how their structure includes the old AAPT, which Telecom used to own back in the day.
Getting a bit off-topic here but I remember ads for TPG in the old PC World magazine, from way back in the days when they sold hardware ("Total Peripherals Group") instead of telecom services!
toejam316:
The biggest fly in the ointment I see is Spark's Kiwi Share obligations, although I'm not entirely sure how significant an impact that would have in Spark's case versus a contemporary similar situation, like the Vodafone NZ buyout.
The Kiwishare doesn't exist since they split the monopoly network ops off into Chorus,