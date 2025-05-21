Putting emphasis on this being my personal opinion and based only on public knowledge (I don't know anything the public doesn't that would be relevant), so far there's only one outlet that's reported that rumour, and everyone else has just repeated it. I doubt Spark will state anything on the matter unless an offer is made which needs to be put before the shareholders. If ever there was a time though, the price hasn't been this low since 2011 and it seems pretty unlikely that it won't climb back up. I think the outsourcing ventures they're undertaking (Infosys, Nokia) seem to be an attempt to recreate the share price climb that happened after the 2010 outsourcing to Alcatel Lucent.

The biggest fly in the ointment I see is Spark's Kiwi Share obligations, although I'm not entirely sure how significant an impact that would have in Spark's case versus a contemporary similar situation, like the Vodafone NZ buyout.