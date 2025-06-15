Just wondering if anyone has switched away from Spark while using a plan that includes Netflix and kept Netflix running?

Looking at the help pages it talks about cancelling your Netflix account when you change to a non-Netflix plan (so I assume the same as cancelling altogether) but not sure if this just means that the billing would be cancelled and I'd have an opportunity to restart direct billing without losing any account profiles etc.?

Therefore just looking to see if anyone here has done this already before?