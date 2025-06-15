Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Cancelling Spark when using Netflix
r2b2

586 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 109


#319935 15-Jun-2025 16:04
Send private message

Just wondering if anyone has switched away from Spark while using a plan that includes Netflix and kept Netflix running? 

 

Looking at the help pages it talks about cancelling your Netflix account when you change to a non-Netflix plan (so I assume the same as cancelling altogether) but not sure if this just means that the billing would be cancelled and I'd have an opportunity to restart direct billing without losing any account profiles etc.?

 

Therefore just looking to see if anyone here has done this already before?

Create new topic
rugrat
3109 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 925

Lifetime subscriber

  #3384525 15-Jun-2025 22:56
Send private message

Over 8 years ago. Just set up direct billing with Netflix.

 

The user name was my email address. So as long as user name same didn’t lose what watched etc. So as long as an email address you can access still once left Spark.

 

If go 9 or 10 months without an active subscription then they delete account entirely and all watched etc is then gone.



trig42
5827 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2024

ID Verified

  #3384596 16-Jun-2025 07:35
Send private message

Going to do the same thing.

 

Just got the plan price increase (a week later then Chorus' speed increase notice...)

 

I can't justify $112 per month for Internet and Netflix. Shopping around now.

Jiriteach
1121 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 353

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3384656 16-Jun-2025 11:53
Send private message

Once you cancel your Spark plan or Netflix add-on with them - Netflix will email you to tell you the billing has changed and you need to update your account. ie. With your own CC details. Not sure how long the grace period is but if you do it when you get the email - nothing changes apart from the billing.




-- opinions expressed by me are solely my own. ie - personal



r2b2

586 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 109


  #3384683 16-Jun-2025 13:38
Send private message

Thanks all for your responses.

 

Jiriteach:

 

Once you cancel your Spark plan or Netflix add-on with them - Netflix will email you to tell you the billing has changed and you need to update your account. ie. With your own CC details. Not sure how long the grace period is but if you do it when you get the email - nothing changes apart from the billing.

 

 

Ah great - that's what I thought might be the case but just wanted confirmation otherwise I'd have the teenagers in the house (and the boss) on my back pretty quickly 😂

steve2222
499 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 38


  #3384807 16-Jun-2025 17:50
Send private message

I just did it last Thursday.

 

Got the Spark price increase letter, so signed up with Skinny and told Spark we were leaving.

 

Skinny had us connected on Friday and later on we got an email from Netflix to say we were now dealing directly with them.

 

I see they had immediately charged our credit card (it was on the NF account from prior to taking the Spark bundle several years ago) from 14th June to 13th July (even though the credit card on their file had passed its expiry date 3 years ago!!).

mattwnz
20256 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4523


  #3384864 16-Jun-2025 20:09
Send private message

trig42:

 

Going to do the same thing.

 

Just got the plan price increase (a week later then Chorus' speed increase notice...)

 

I can't justify $112 per month for Internet and Netflix. Shopping around now.

 

 

 

 

I understand that Chorus hasn’t even increased their price for this year. So if they do, I wonder if Spark will increase it again this year. It is already a big increase

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 