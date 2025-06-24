Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark Smart Modems and the USB 2 Port
FineWine

2980 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

#319999 24-Jun-2025 15:43
Send private message quote this post

Why is it that all the Spark Smart Modems only supports USB 2 at 480Mbps ??

 

The reason I am asking is that Apple will, with the release of macOS 27, no longer support my Airport Time Capsule 5th gen (A1470) this is due to Apple removing support for the Apple Filing Protocol (AFP) in that OS version, which is used by Time Capsules for backups. Time Machine backups on macOS 27 will require storage drives that support more modern file-sharing protocols like SMBv2 and SMBv3.

 

Now Apple Airport Time Capsule also had inbuilt Wireless Router as well NAS (2Tb in my case). I wish they had continued development of this great device, but they haven't so I have to look to the near future for a replacement in the next 2 years.

 

So my thinking goes is I would like to hang a NAS storage drive off my Spark Smart Modem 1, which like all versions of the Spark Smart Modem only incorporate USB 2 whose speed is 480Mbps. The latest USB version is 4 with speeds of 40 Gbps.

 

Any advice would be great - Thanks




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

Create new topic
RunningMan
8915 posts

Uber Geek


  #3386803 24-Jun-2025 17:15
Send private message quote this post

I doubt you'd notice a huge speed difference with time machine. If you open Activity Monitor and watch network activity while a backup is running, you will see it's quite bursty with a fair amount of slower network activity. Just give it a go and see.

 

Having said that, will the Spark modem actually advertise it as a TM backup location? I think this needs to occur as well as being an SMB share.



Behodar
10442 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3386860 24-Jun-2025 21:21
Send private message quote this post

RunningMan:

 

Having said that, will the Spark modem actually advertise it as a TM backup location? I think this needs to occur as well as being an SMB share.

 

 

That certainly used to be a requirement, but I think recent versions will back up to any old SMB share. On an actual NAS you'd want to set up a quota so that it doesn't eventually fill the entirety of the available storage, but if it's a dedicated disk hanging off a router then you don't need to worry about that.

cddt
1516 posts

Uber Geek


  #3386900 25-Jun-2025 07:50
Send private message quote this post

FineWine:

 

Why is it that all the Spark Smart Modems only supports USB 2 at 480Mbps ??

 

 

Facetiously, because you get what you pay for. 

 

But it does explain it somewhat - generally newer or faster components are more expensive, so manufacturers will skimp in order to cut a dollar off the BOM. Classic example is laptops which are sold with 10/100 NICs. 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright