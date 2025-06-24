Why is it that all the Spark Smart Modems only supports USB 2 at 480Mbps ??

The reason I am asking is that Apple will, with the release of macOS 27, no longer support my Airport Time Capsule 5th gen (A1470) this is due to Apple removing support for the Apple Filing Protocol (AFP) in that OS version, which is used by Time Capsules for backups. Time Machine backups on macOS 27 will require storage drives that support more modern file-sharing protocols like SMBv2 and SMBv3.

Now Apple Airport Time Capsule also had inbuilt Wireless Router as well NAS (2Tb in my case). I wish they had continued development of this great device, but they haven't so I have to look to the near future for a replacement in the next 2 years.

So my thinking goes is I would like to hang a NAS storage drive off my Spark Smart Modem 1, which like all versions of the Spark Smart Modem only incorporate USB 2 whose speed is 480Mbps. The latest USB version is 4 with speeds of 40 Gbps.

Any advice would be great - Thanks