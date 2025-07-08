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ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Who to bug about a broken change of address system at BigPipe?
IronDingo

2 posts

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#320116 8-Jul-2025 14:22
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Does anyone know the relevant person to bug as the BigPipe help desk seem to be very slow in replying.

 

I'm trying to submit a change of address request with BigPipe and the website form isn't working, I fill it in (selecting the new address, move date and hit select on the relevant plan) then it just displays an animation for a few seconds and dumps me back to the main page.

 

I messaged support and they told me to submit it again, but given I've tried quite a few times over the course of a number of days on different browsers and machines I suspect there's a persistent issue.

 

I sent an email request to BigPipe support to process the change manually but given the speed at which they reply and other people's reports of lack of service I'm worried it won't happen before I move.

 

As I work from home it's important to get a connection set up ASAP.
I would just look at switching providers but for work related reasons it'd be a real PITA to have to change my static IP

 

I suspect the issue is related to changing the plan selection to VDSL as fibre isn't available at the new address.
I notice that even though BigPipe's website, broadbandmap.nz & one.co.nz say VDSL is available at the address, skinny doesn't seem to offer it as an option for me on their website.
I tried a few different addresses that are within the VDSL coverage area maps on the spark address check and the option for VDSL never came up, do spark no longer offer VDSL, even when fibre isn't available yet?

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cbrpilot
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Spark NZ

  #3391898 8-Jul-2025 14:34
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Can you please PM me you contact details so we can get in contact with you?  Thanks.




My views are my own, and may not necessarily represent those of my employer.



IronDingo

2 posts

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  #3391981 8-Jul-2025 15:41
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cbrpilot:

 

Can you please PM me you contact details so we can get in contact with you?  Thanks.

 



 

BigPipe support have now put through a VDSL connection request for the new address to Chorus, thank you if that was as a result of your efforts.

nztim
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TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3392293 9-Jul-2025 10:06
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IronDingo:

 

Do spark no longer offer VDSL, even when fibre isn't available yet?

 

 

If the NEAX has been/or is in the process of been shut down in your area then copper based broadband from Spark is no longer available, this does not affect its subsidiaries Bigpipe/Skinny which doesn't rely on IMCS for billing.

 

Kudos to Dave for sorting this out for you. 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

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