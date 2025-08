Help! I just upgraded from a 659b to a Smart Model 3, and I can no longer contact my ASUSTOR NAS. Indeed, I can no longer see in Win 11 all the many things I have attached to my network (which do still work)--all I can see on my network is the Smart Modem 3. No other apparent problems with my network. Have I set the SM3 up wrongly? Spark fibre 1000/500. Thanks for help!