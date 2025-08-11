Anyone else noticed that Spark seem to have quietly made changes to the discounted spotify, as least for prepaid.

Woke up to a text from Spark at freaking 12.26am this morning, Your renewal of Spotify Premium has now been stopped. Miss it? Upgrade to an eligible plan or add it as an Extra (not free) - www.spark.co.nz/extras

Spark website now says 10% off under the plan, but I can't even do this (apparently I have no eligible subscriptions to add?)

No email or text that I can find, was a crusty drive to work on Free Spotify. Really out of the blue. No entirely impressed in Spark :( May (finally) be my reason to leave...