Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Discounted spotify changes?
funnyfela

352 posts

Ultimate Geek


#320407 11-Aug-2025 07:19
Send private message

Anyone else noticed that Spark seem to have quietly made changes to the discounted spotify, as least for prepaid.

 

Woke up to a text from Spark at freaking 12.26am this morning, Your renewal of Spotify Premium has now been stopped. Miss it? Upgrade to an eligible plan or add it as an Extra (not free) - www.spark.co.nz/extras

 

Spark website now says 10% off under the plan, but I can't even do this (apparently I have no eligible subscriptions to add?)

 

No email or text that I can find, was a crusty drive to work on Free Spotify. Really out of the blue. No entirely impressed in Spark :( May (finally) be my reason to leave...




If you have to run heating in winter, you don’t own enough computers.

Create new topic
funnyfela

352 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3401593 11-Aug-2025 08:08
Send private message quote this post

Odd... Website saying 10%, but after mucking around on the app more I was able to reactivate my premium for 11.04 again? Why did it even deactivate? (thank goodness one morning of ads was enough lol)

 

 




If you have to run heating in winter, you don’t own enough computers.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Review
Posted 13-Jul-2025 11:05

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Raising the Bar for Smartphones
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Brings New Edge-To-Edge FlexWindow
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright