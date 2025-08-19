Hey guys, console gamer here so bear with me.



Over the past couple of weeks I've been experiencing some packet loss whenever I connect to any Australian servers (Battlefield, Fortnite, Arma Reforger, etc).

It'll jump between 0-10% of loss all throughout the day. Ping still averages around 40-55ish (jumps around a bit) and download/upload speed seems normal through speedtests.



I'm on the Spark essential fibre plan(500 download/100 upload) with a wired connection to my PS5. I've tried different LAN cables and another PS5 to rule out either of those being the problem.



I've tried joining American and Europe servers and that eliminates the packet loss problem but obviously in return gives high latency which is another problem.



Not too network savvy but I've spent a lot of the past week googling and trying random stuff so any sort of insight and advice is appreciated.