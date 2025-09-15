Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)3G shutdown - Wrong informed mobile incompatible and upgrade needed.
tehgerbil

1106 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 883

ID Verified
Subscriber

#322713 15-Sep-2025 12:10
Send private message quote this post

Hi Spark/Geekzone team,

 

My grandad got a letter from Spark informing him the mobile he had was incompatible with the Spark 4G and he had to upgrade immediately to continue using it.

 

Except it is working currently on the 4G network, and is quite happily humming along without issues.

 

Now I'm curious if either:

 

a) the phone is wrong and states is on 4G when it's not.
b) Sparks data is wrong and has listed the phone as 3G only, when it's not.

 

Has anyone else heard or seen any other instances of this or is this just an unfortunate once off?
I haven't bothered calling Spark as it's just not worth either my time or the Servicedesk Engineers time if this is a known 'bug' and once off wrongly sent letter.

However this would be of concern if thousands of letters were sent by mistake. Or of concern if their mobiles were displaying 4G but actually weren't.
Happy to supply more details such as Grandads account/mobile details (I am an authorised contact) if any one would like to look into this further.

Thought this may be the best place to ask such questions without going too deep into things. :)

 

Thank you.

Create new topic
Linux
11505 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7673

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3415116 15-Sep-2025 12:16
Send private message quote this post

@tehgerbil The issue is not 4G but VoLTE - Voice over Long Term Evolution

 

Just cause the handset is displaying 4G on standby what does it display when on a Voice call?

 

What is the make / model of his handset?



xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13817 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4212

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3415117 15-Sep-2025 12:17
Send private message quote this post

Can you tell us the exact model phone he has ? (Go into the phones "about")

 

That'll let you know.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 

GregV
932 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 303


  #3415118 15-Sep-2025 12:18
Send private message quote this post

What response is received when the text 3G is sent to 550 (free from your Spark number)



Behodar
10568 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5233

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3415121 15-Sep-2025 12:32
Send private message quote this post

xpd:

 

Can you tell us the exact model phone he has ? (Go into the phones "about")

 

That'll let you know.

 

 

I'm going to second this. Some phones will do 4G for data, but not voice/text. Spark will flag the latter.

Asteros
327 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 159


  #3415128 15-Sep-2025 13:01
Send private message quote this post

I believe this letter is saying that the Phone in question will not be able to make voice calls after the Spark 3G network is switched off sometime in 2026 because it doesn't have Voice over 4G or VoLTE. I would suggest trying all the other checks in the posts above to confirm whether it is correct.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 