Hi Spark/Geekzone team,

My grandad got a letter from Spark informing him the mobile he had was incompatible with the Spark 4G and he had to upgrade immediately to continue using it.





Except it is working currently on the 4G network, and is quite happily humming along without issues.

Now I'm curious if either:

a) the phone is wrong and states is on 4G when it's not.

b) Sparks data is wrong and has listed the phone as 3G only, when it's not.

Has anyone else heard or seen any other instances of this or is this just an unfortunate once off?

I haven't bothered calling Spark as it's just not worth either my time or the Servicedesk Engineers time if this is a known 'bug' and once off wrongly sent letter.



However this would be of concern if thousands of letters were sent by mistake. Or of concern if their mobiles were displaying 4G but actually weren't.

Happy to supply more details such as Grandads account/mobile details (I am an authorised contact) if any one would like to look into this further.



Thought this may be the best place to ask such questions without going too deep into things. :)

Thank you.