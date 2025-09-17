Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New build - damaged fibre
Kookoo

798 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 341

Trusted

#322732 17-Sep-2025 11:35
Send private message quote this post

Has anyone been in a situation like this before? Would really appreciate a bit of advice.

 

We just moved into a new build- there is still development going on next door, by a different developer to the one who built our house. On the morning of the settlement date a Chorus tech came onsite to hook up our new home to fibre and found out that the developer next door damaged the fibre running under the footpath. His verdict is that we're not getting fibre until that developer digs up the footpath to allow Chorus access to repair the blockage. The last email I got from the tech was that he was going to talk to the site supervisor there. 

 

It's only been a couple of days, but the problem I have is that in this situation there seems to be no "owner" for this problem. Who's supposed to be making the next door developer do it? Is it Chorus? My ISP? My developer, who sold the property with the expectation that fibre was available? My lawyer? 

 

And also - what's a reasonable time for something like this to be resolved? Just wondering what kind of alternative arrangements I should be making in the meantime.

 

 




Wheelbarrow01
1735 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2466

Trusted
Chorus

  #3415585 17-Sep-2025 11:49
Send private message quote this post

Could you please PM me with your name and address? I'll find your Chorus order and determine what the status is and who the next action sits with.

 

Thanks,

 

Simon @ Chorus




Kookoo

798 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 341

Trusted

  #3415586 17-Sep-2025 11:55
Send private message quote this post

Wheelbarrow01:

 

Could you please PM me with your name and address? I'll find your Chorus order and determine what the status is and who the next action sits with.

 

Thanks,

 

Simon @ Chorus

 

 

Thank you, PM'd




alasta
6732 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3151

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3415591 17-Sep-2025 12:07
Send private message quote this post

The exact same thing happened where I live. Nine identical townhouses, eight with fibre connections, and one without due to the cable having been damaged by the developer's contractor. A Chorus tech has looked at it but didn't seem to know what to do.

 

As far as I'm aware it's still unresolved four years later so the owner has just accepted that she is stuck with wireless broadband. 



snj

snj
224 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 129


  #3415594 17-Sep-2025 12:13
Send private message quote this post

Kookoo:

 

We just moved into a new build- there is still development going on next door, by a different developer to the one who built our house. On the morning of the settlement date a Chorus tech came onsite to hook up our new home to fibre and found out that the developer next door damaged the fibre running under the footpath. His verdict is that we're not getting fibre until that developer digs up the footpath to allow Chorus access to repair the blockage. The last email I got from the tech was that he was going to talk to the site supervisor there. 

 

 

I know Chorus has replied already and are looking into it, but did the purchase/settlement agreement have provisions for raising issues discovered after settlement? If so, raise an issue with whatever process is available there so it's squarely on the developer. If the house was sold as fibre ready to install, and it's not, putting pressure via both angles is probably beneficial for you in getting it sorted quickly.

