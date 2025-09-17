Has anyone been in a situation like this before? Would really appreciate a bit of advice.

We just moved into a new build- there is still development going on next door, by a different developer to the one who built our house. On the morning of the settlement date a Chorus tech came onsite to hook up our new home to fibre and found out that the developer next door damaged the fibre running under the footpath. His verdict is that we're not getting fibre until that developer digs up the footpath to allow Chorus access to repair the blockage. The last email I got from the tech was that he was going to talk to the site supervisor there.

It's only been a couple of days, but the problem I have is that in this situation there seems to be no "owner" for this problem. Who's supposed to be making the next door developer do it? Is it Chorus? My ISP? My developer, who sold the property with the expectation that fibre was available? My lawyer?

And also - what's a reasonable time for something like this to be resolved? Just wondering what kind of alternative arrangements I should be making in the meantime.