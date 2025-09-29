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ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Skinny 100/20 unlimited fibre?
Gordy7

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#322847 29-Sep-2025 09:16
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Does Skinny have any plan to introduce 100/20 unlimited fibre?

 

TIA




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

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michaelmurfy
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  #3419700 29-Sep-2025 10:08
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Pretty sure they've been focusing on putting those customers on the mobile network instead as there's more money to be made there?

 

There's a few ISP's that offer 100/20 so nothing stopping you from making the switch :)




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
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Aucklandjafa
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  #3419737 29-Sep-2025 11:44
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Yeah, Spark doesn’t even want to try competing in fixed-line broadband anymore, $91 for 100/20 is just taking the micky; and they wonder why their revenue is declining????

thermonuclear
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  #3419775 29-Sep-2025 14:59
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Aucklandjafa:

 

Yeah, Spark doesn’t even want to try competing in fixed-line broadband anymore, $91 for 100/20 is just taking the micky; and they wonder why their revenue is declining????

 

 

Agreed, I gave them 30 days notice of my intention to move last week after decades with them. They didn't seem fussed about it at all.



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  #3419798 29-Sep-2025 15:59
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Aucklandjafa:

 

Yeah, Spark doesn’t even want to try competing in fixed-line broadband anymore, $91 for 100/20 is just taking the micky; and they wonder why their revenue is declining????

 

 

I can see why they wouldn't want to bother with a 100/20 plan when they have a mobile network to deal with those that don't care about speeds, and also they do compete by running skinny.




Richard rich.ms

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  #3419799 29-Sep-2025 16:01
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richms:

 

Aucklandjafa:

 

Yeah, Spark doesn’t even want to try competing in fixed-line broadband anymore, $91 for 100/20 is just taking the micky; and they wonder why their revenue is declining????

 

 

I can see why they wouldn't want to bother with a 100/20 plan when they have a mobile network to deal with those that don't care about speeds, and also they do compete by running skinny.

 

 

Sure, if Skinny offered 100/20 that would make sense, but they don’t 

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  #3419800 29-Sep-2025 16:04
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Aucklandjafa:

 

Sure, if Skinny offered 100/20 that would make sense, but they don’t 

 

 

Where you can pay less for a faster connection.

 

They know that they have a captive base of stubborn old people who will not move from spark despite the prices and alternates available, logically they will use that to the maximum.




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Gordy7

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  #3419803 29-Sep-2025 16:11
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I will likely move from Skinny 500/100 to Quic 100/20 after my wife's estate gets sorted.

 

I have to trim the fat off everything.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

mattwnz
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  #3419830 29-Sep-2025 17:52
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IMO the 100/20 speed is fine so surprised more people aren’t switching to it. Some of the providers selling it provide power or TV services so are possibly using it as a way to upsell on other more profitable products. 

Aucklandjafa
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  #3419835 29-Sep-2025 18:38
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mattwnz:

 

IMO the 100/20 speed is fine so surprised more people aren’t switching to it. Some of the providers selling it provide power or TV services so are possibly using it as a way to upsell on other more profitable products. 

 

 

Honestly, +95% of people would be totally fine on 100/20. Only thing I’ve noticed since moving is the downloading iOS/MacOS updates - but it does it in the background, so who really cares. 

bfginger
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  #3466658 4-Mar-2026 10:11
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Aucklandjafa:

 

Yeah, Spark doesn’t even want to try competing in fixed-line broadband anymore, $91 for 100/20 is just taking the micky; and they wonder why their revenue is declining????

 

 

They've increased their Lite Fibre plan's cap from 120gb to 300gb. That's not competitive but viable for far more people than 120gb was and $21 cheaper than the micky-taking $91 plan. 

 

 

boosacnoodle
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  #3466801 4-Mar-2026 17:57
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bfginger:

 

They've increased their Lite Fibre plan's cap from 120gb to 300gb.

 

 

And put the price up $5/mth.

 
 
 
 

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mattwnz
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  #3466808 4-Mar-2026 18:14
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Sky fibre still looks like one of the best deals for their starter plan and I got $5 off a month by phoning last year and signing up for 12 months. Don't notice any speed difference either to the 300 speed.

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