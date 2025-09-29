Does Skinny have any plan to introduce 100/20 unlimited fibre?
TIA
Pretty sure they've been focusing on putting those customers on the mobile network instead as there's more money to be made there?
There's a few ISP's that offer 100/20 so nothing stopping you from making the switch :)
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)
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Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
Yeah, Spark doesn’t even want to try competing in fixed-line broadband anymore, $91 for 100/20 is just taking the micky; and they wonder why their revenue is declining????
Aucklandjafa:
Yeah, Spark doesn’t even want to try competing in fixed-line broadband anymore, $91 for 100/20 is just taking the micky; and they wonder why their revenue is declining????
Agreed, I gave them 30 days notice of my intention to move last week after decades with them. They didn't seem fussed about it at all.
Aucklandjafa:
Yeah, Spark doesn’t even want to try competing in fixed-line broadband anymore, $91 for 100/20 is just taking the micky; and they wonder why their revenue is declining????
I can see why they wouldn't want to bother with a 100/20 plan when they have a mobile network to deal with those that don't care about speeds, and also they do compete by running skinny.
richms:
Aucklandjafa:
Yeah, Spark doesn’t even want to try competing in fixed-line broadband anymore, $91 for 100/20 is just taking the micky; and they wonder why their revenue is declining????
I can see why they wouldn't want to bother with a 100/20 plan when they have a mobile network to deal with those that don't care about speeds, and also they do compete by running skinny.
Sure, if Skinny offered 100/20 that would make sense, but they don’t
Aucklandjafa:
Sure, if Skinny offered 100/20 that would make sense, but they don’t
Where you can pay less for a faster connection.
They know that they have a captive base of stubborn old people who will not move from spark despite the prices and alternates available, logically they will use that to the maximum.
I will likely move from Skinny 500/100 to Quic 100/20 after my wife's estate gets sorted.
I have to trim the fat off everything.
Gordy
My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
IMO the 100/20 speed is fine so surprised more people aren’t switching to it. Some of the providers selling it provide power or TV services so are possibly using it as a way to upsell on other more profitable products.
mattwnz:
IMO the 100/20 speed is fine so surprised more people aren’t switching to it. Some of the providers selling it provide power or TV services so are possibly using it as a way to upsell on other more profitable products.
Honestly, +95% of people would be totally fine on 100/20. Only thing I’ve noticed since moving is the downloading iOS/MacOS updates - but it does it in the background, so who really cares.
Aucklandjafa:
Yeah, Spark doesn’t even want to try competing in fixed-line broadband anymore, $91 for 100/20 is just taking the micky; and they wonder why their revenue is declining????
They've increased their Lite Fibre plan's cap from 120gb to 300gb. That's not competitive but viable for far more people than 120gb was and $21 cheaper than the micky-taking $91 plan.
bfginger:
They've increased their Lite Fibre plan's cap from 120gb to 300gb.
And put the price up $5/mth.
Sky fibre still looks like one of the best deals for their starter plan and I got $5 off a month by phoning last year and signing up for 12 months. Don't notice any speed difference either to the 300 speed.
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