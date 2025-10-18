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ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Porting from Spark (eSIM) to Skinny
steve98

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#323030 18-Oct-2025 14:08
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Hi,

 

Trying to port my Son's mobile number from Spark to Skinny. The form on the Skinny website asks you to enter the SIM number for the current provider and states that if you're currently on eSIM (which it is) then to enter the ICCID number. The trouble is the ICCID is 19 digits long (which sounds like the norm), but the form only accepts upto 18 digits. I sent a request for help via chat and after a couple of hours was told to enter '642' before it which makes the number even longer so doesn't help. I tried entering the eSIM IMEI instead but it didn't like this.

 

Anyone here struck this or have any advice? Surely I'm not the first to port-in to Skinny from an existing eSIM?

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Linux
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  #3425990 18-Oct-2025 14:10
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drop the last digit



steve98

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  #3425991 18-Oct-2025 14:11
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Linux:

 

drop the last digit

 

 

It throws an error

Linux
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  #3425992 18-Oct-2025 14:13
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The first 2 digits should be 64



steve98

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  #3425993 18-Oct-2025 14:15
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OK the first four digits of my ICCID are 8964 -- I tried dropping off the first two and now the journey seems to be progressing. Better instructions needed, people would not know they need to do that.

 

Cheers!

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