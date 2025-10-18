Hi,

Trying to port my Son's mobile number from Spark to Skinny. The form on the Skinny website asks you to enter the SIM number for the current provider and states that if you're currently on eSIM (which it is) then to enter the ICCID number. The trouble is the ICCID is 19 digits long (which sounds like the norm), but the form only accepts upto 18 digits. I sent a request for help via chat and after a couple of hours was told to enter '642' before it which makes the number even longer so doesn't help. I tried entering the eSIM IMEI instead but it didn't like this.

Anyone here struck this or have any advice? Surely I'm not the first to port-in to Skinny from an existing eSIM?