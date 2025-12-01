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ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Is it possible to get VoLTE to work on Pixel 3 on Skinny?
Localeyes

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#323419 1-Dec-2025 12:46
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We have a number of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XLs in use in our family. They are perfectly fine for what we want to do.

 

BUT, Skinny are currently limiting the usefulness of these phones by playing a very long message every time we try to make a phone call, warning us that we will not be able to use them after March 2026. They must think that we a terribly slow learners, as there is no way to abort the message, or to get it to stop playing for even a day or a week. It is really very annoying. I wrote to complain, and they have "temporarily" removed the message on my phone. But while the message is there it is impossible to make a quick phone call, and often my response was that it was too inconvenient to do a phone call with the message, and just revert to text etc.

 

 

 

The Pixel 3 is 4G capable and does use 4G for data.
Also, in theory, it is said to be capable of VoLTE.
However it seems that a software update from Google dated June 2022 may be required. https://support.google.com/pixelphone/answer/12240791


The issue is that Pixel 3 updates ended in October 2021, before the June 2022 update needed for VoLTE.

The device also needs to have VoLTE enabled.
Skinny provided instructions to install Shizuku app and to enable toggles in the settings to enable VoLTE and WiFi calling.

This has been done on the guinea pig phone, a Pixel 3 G013A running Android 12 with Oct 2021 security update

Under settings, there is now a toggle for 4G calling that can be switched on and off.
Preferred network type is 4G.
And there is a toggle to use Wi-Fi calling.
However, if I check IMS Status by dialling *#*#4636#*#
IMS not registered, VoLTE unavailable, Voice over Wi-Fi unavailable, Video calling unavailable, UT interface unavailable
The phone will show 4G on the notification, but when a call is dialed it changes to H+
But on Settings | About phone | Sim Status Skinny, some of the stats are 
    Mobile voice network type 4G
    IMS registration state not registered


The third part is that it appears that the carrier (skinny) needs to have specific provisioning settings, either something that allows all Pixel 3 devices, or perhaps even enabling each device manually on an individual basis. Some of the reasons given online for IMS showing VoLTE unavailable are
• carrier provisioning (most frequent) - "The most frequent reason is that your mobile network operator has not enabled the VoLTE feature on your specific account or for your phone's IMEI in their system. The phone relies on carrier settings to register for the IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) that handles VoLTE calls."
• Regional incompatibility = Missing MBN files for local carriers missing from phones firmware
• APN settings = set to wapaccess.co.nz

I have tried contacting Skinny, but they say their settings are correct. And that their system says my phone is not VoLTE capable.

Questions:
What is stopping VoLTE from working?

Q1. Is there any way of getting the June 2022 Google update?

Q2. Is there any way to check if my device is properly set up? Or do I have to wait until April 2026 to see if it stops working?

Q3. How can I disable sim calling to force Wi-Fi calling to check it is working (without buying starlink and driving into the middle of the mountains?)

Q4. How can I check if 4G calling is working?

Q5. What do I ask Skinny specifically about the provisioning info on my device to be able to check if it is correctly set up?

What other questions should I be asking?

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quickymart
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  #3439014 1-Dec-2025 13:22
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Sounds like your calls are connecting over 3G (from what you're describing) - fairly big thread about this recently which has some more information:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=323331

 

Not a Pixel-specific phone in that thread, but it sounds like what's happening in your scenario too. Most likely your Pixel doesn't have Skinny's profile for VoLTE calling to be available, is my best guess.

 

@michaelmurfy maybe make the "3G warning" thread a sticky for people who visit this subforum? Save multiple threads being made about exactly this 🙂



nztim
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  #3439029 1-Dec-2025 14:41
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This is thread I don't know how many about VoLTE.... each Mobile Phone carrier has what's called a "VoLTE Profile" in this profile is 1) Call server IP of the specific carrier 2) Voice Codecs 3) Many other things

 

If in your phone's software, there isn't your specific carriers VoLTE you phone will not make or receive a calla/text messages

 

Your phone will still be able to use data at 4G without the profile but has no idea how to contact your carriers call servers to make/recieve calls and will therefore drop to 3G for the calling process.

 

Once 3G is switched off, with the absence of the specific carriers VoLTE profile loaded on your phone will become a data tablet, you will still be able to use it for WhatsApp calls etc but that is about it.

 

It gets worse, OneNZ / 2Degrees / And Spark all have made their VoLTE profile information available to mobile phone manufacturers and THEY have chosen to include some but not all of the NZ carriers' profiles. An example of this is the Motorola Edge 20 Pro which was only ever intended to be sold in Australia to Optus customers, they only have the 2degress profile and not the Spark or One NZ profile as 2degress is the inbound roaming partner for Optus, However <insert an unnamed parallel importer here> sold the phone to the NZ Market, this device will work with 2Degrees but not Spark or OneNZ post 3g shutdown.

 

 

 

 

 

 




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Localeyes

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  #3439031 1-Dec-2025 14:45
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Yes, I read that topic.  But only real tip was seeing what the 4G notification did when a call was placed.

AI response assumes a Skinny configuration issue but without enough direct info to be able to push them more.

 



wellygary
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  #3439037 1-Dec-2025 14:59
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Dollars to Donuts Skinny are not going to do individual "enabling" of VOLTE for specific IMEIs or handsets, its a path towards endless customer contact events. 

 

Android may push updates for certain VOLTE implementations, and it sounds like they did for some US and international carrier, .... If your  phone didn't receive the update its potentially because it wasn't on one of the supported VOLTE networks .

 

The fragmentation of VOLTE will mean a number of people with phones that support 4G data will not be supported when 3G voice is eventually closed.... but its likely that you are already being excluded from the 500 or so RCG cell sites that were never built with 3G.......

 

Unfortunately the only real solution is to pony up and buy a new phone....

 

 

quickymart
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  #3439041 1-Dec-2025 15:10
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wellygary:

 

Unfortunately the only real solution is to pony up and buy a new phone....

 

 

And make sure you get it from Skinny/Spark (if you want to stay with them), not a parallel-imported phone, or you're quite possibly going to be in the same boat you are now.

 

You won't be able to "push" Skinny to do anything; if there's no profile for that phone model - and it sounds like there isn't - you'll need to replace your phone, as per above.

Jase2985
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  #3439043 1-Dec-2025 15:21
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Honestly, your phones are old and are no longer receiving updates, and dont support the current requirement for VoLTE in NZ. Save your time and effort and get new phones that support what is required.

 

 

 

They are phones from late 2018 and ended up on Android 12, which is 4 versions ago.

 
 
 
 

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Localeyes

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  #3439044 1-Dec-2025 15:24
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wellygary:

 

Dollars to Donuts Skinny are not going to do individual "enabling" of VOLTE for specific IMEIs or handsets, its a path towards endless customer contact events. 

 

Android may push updates for certain VOLTE implementations, and it sounds like they did for some US and international carrier, .... If your  phone didn't receive the update its potentially because it wasn't on one of the supported VOLTE networks .

 

The fragmentation of VOLTE will mean a number of people with phones that support 4G data will not be supported when 3G voice is eventually closed.... but its likely that you are already being excluded from the 500 or so RCG cell sites that were never built with 3G.......

 

Unfortunately the only real solution is to pony up and buy a new phone....

 

 

 



I have just found this article which provides a link to the specific June 2022 updates for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3A.
https://www.androidpolice.com/the-pixel-3-and-3-xl-last-update/

However, in setttings | About phone, my build number is already the C2 update number as highlighted.

MaxineN
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  #3439045 1-Dec-2025 15:29
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Even then, you need the carriers to support your device.

 

Pixel 6 and up are supported. You need to upgrade.

 

I understand you like your Pixel 3 series... but no carrier supports it outright.

 

 

 

Support, supported and supports are to be taken loosely... they're still not sold by the top 3, but you will get VoLTE, VoWiFi and 5G from the 6 and up.

 

This is someone who has a 7a and a 9 Pro XL in her household.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

wellygary
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  #3439046 1-Dec-2025 15:32
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Localeyes:

 

I have just found this article which provides a link to the specific June 2022 updates for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3A.
https://www.androidpolice.com/the-pixel-3-and-3-xl-last-update/

However, in setttings | About phone, my build number is already the C2 update number as highlighted.

 

Right, so you have the update, and its not given you VOLTE...  I think that's a slam dunk on whether Skinny was one of the "supported overseas carriers"

 

 

SpartanVXL
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  #3439057 1-Dec-2025 16:10
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Jase2985:

 

Honestly, your phones are old and are no longer receiving updates, and dont support the current requirement for VoLTE in NZ. Save your time and effort and get new phones that support what is required.

 

 

 

They are phones from late 2018 and ended up on Android 12, which is 4 versions ago.

 

 

Off topic but the iphone xs released same time and won’t have this issue at all.

nztim
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  #3439067 1-Dec-2025 16:57
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SpartanVXL:

 

Off topic but the iphone xs released same time and won’t have this issue at all.

 

 

Again as I have said in many threads Apple has put pretty much every carrier in the worlds VoLTE profile into their software making the phone work universally around the world

 

Its also part of the reason why IOS is like almost 15GB!

 

 




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LookingUp
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  #3439450 2-Dec-2025 10:47
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What are people's thoughts on this? - a Motorola G 5G Plug phone, approx 3 years old, purchased through PBTech won't work with Spark VoLTE.  The phone should be VoLTE capable - it's likely just missing the Spark friendly codec as noted above.  Should we be able to tackle PBTech about this, given that it seems that they've imported a phone that's not entirely NZ friendly and the phone is otherwise still 100% fine?

Jase2985
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  #3439478 2-Dec-2025 11:34
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LookingUp:

 

What are people's thoughts on this? - a Motorola G 5G Plug phone, approx 3 years old, purchased through PBTech won't work with Spark VoLTE.  The phone should be VoLTE capable - it's likely just missing the Spark friendly codec as noted above.  Should we be able to tackle PBTech about this, given that it seems that they've imported a phone that's not entirely NZ friendly and the phone is otherwise still 100% fine?

 

 

Its getting on in age, announced November 2020. Its likely you brought it before the network providers announced the 3g shutdown so they didnt sell you anything under false pretences. so chances are slim.

 

 

 

 

LookingUp
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  #3439493 2-Dec-2025 12:05
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Jase2985:

 

LookingUp:

 

What are people's thoughts on this? - a Motorola G 5G Plug phone, approx 3 years old, purchased through PBTech won't work with Spark VoLTE.  The phone should be VoLTE capable - it's likely just missing the Spark friendly codec as noted above.  Should we be able to tackle PBTech about this, given that it seems that they've imported a phone that's not entirely NZ friendly and the phone is otherwise still 100% fine?

 

 

Its getting on in age, announced November 2020. Its likely you brought it before the network providers announced the 3g shutdown so they didnt sell you anything under false pretences. so chances are slim.

 

 

I've flicked PBTech a note and we'll see how we get on.  It was advertised (by PBTech) as 4G/5G and Spark compatible, and has all the right bands etc., just possibly not the right codec.  PBTech managed to get it sorted for Xiaomi phones not so long ago, so there's a slim chance they can do something similar for Motorola.  Fingers crossed.

I was looking at getting the Xiaomi Ultra 15 phone as a replacement on the Black Friday special deal ($200+ off), as there would be value in having the excellent camera on that phone, but it appears that it's also not an officially supported Spark device so we run the risk of a similar problem down the track but with a much more expensive device.

I guess another option is a network switch, although that's less palatable as the account is quite an old one that has been grandfathered, and there aren't any similar deals available elsewhere, and there's no guarantee it'd solve the problem. 

Jase2985
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  #3439498 2-Dec-2025 12:35
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LookingUp:

 

It was advertised (by PBTech) as 4G/5G and Spark compatible, and has all the right bands etc., just possibly not the right codec.  

 

 

And it was compatible, right up till the point that VoLTE was the limiting factor when they announced the 3G shutdown. No malice there.

 

things changed with the loss of 3G, being that your phone cant fall back to it to make a call, it required the VoLTE to function as a phone.

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