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ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Unlocked phone + skinny ~> not VoLTE ~> sad 4g
jfw01

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#323787 15-Jan-2026 10:40
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This is a continuation of the many threads about Skinny VoLTE availabilty.

 

My particular configuation is a TCL 403, which I chose because it was the cheapest unlocked smartphone in The Warehouse in March 2025, and a skinny sim, because I thought that it was slightly less likely to turn very expensive than the other pricing model.

 

For other TCL 403 holders, to exercise the issue, go to:
- Settings / Mobile network / Preferred network type
- choose 4G only
- observe that you continue receiving text messages, but not voice calls
...
- Edit: In the same place, select 3G/4G (auto) to continue receiving voice calls until 3G switchoff

 

I went through a long switchover support journey where people told me that there were settings to change, but they couldn't or wouldn't tell what they were.

 

The Warehouse demonstrated that it did 4g just fine, with no settings changed, with someone else's SIM.

 

Skinny produced the following clear answer:

 

 

While VoLTE is enabled by default on our SIM cards, its support depends on device compatibility, network configurations, and agreements with handset manufacturers. As a value-focused brand, Skinny currently has a more limited scope for VoLTE support to keep costs low and maintain affordable pricing. However, Spark, our parent brand, has prioritised enabling VoLTE across a wider range of devices.

 

 

I have received consent to forward the email.

 

So, as I read the answer, Skinny 4G mobile service is incompatible with the concept of an unlocked handset.

 

Edit: added recovery instruction.

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wellygary
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  #3453211 15-Jan-2026 10:49
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What happens if you stick a Warehouse mobile (2Deg) sim into it... does it have VOLTE support then....

 

Android VOLTE on "unlocked" devices on new networks is a bag of hammers and has been the source of a bunch of threads here...



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  #3453213 15-Jan-2026 10:56
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There are multiple things in play with the 3G switch off.

 

Most phones can connect to 4G service for data and SMS, as you discovered.

 

However, a fundamental difference between 4G and 3G is that pure 4G calls rely on a standard called VoLTE (Voice over LTE). 

 

If a phone does not have the proper profiles for VoLTE in a country then 4G will still be used for mobile data and SMS, but any voice call requires a 3G network to connect.

 

The phone might even have a switch "VoLTE" but if the profile is not there, it won't work.

 

This is a limitation of your phone. It's not a problem with the operator.

 

 

 

jfw01:

 

So, as I read the answer, Skinny 4G mobile service is incompatible with the concept of an unlocked handset.

 

 

The unlocked or locked status of a handset does not change anything in this situation and it's not a Skinny problem.




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  #3453215 15-Jan-2026 11:02
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The TCL 403 phone itself seems to support VoLTE. I'd say it lacks the proper profiles for New Zealand mobile operators.

 

This is something for TCL to add but seeing this is an old model, I doubt it would happen.

 

You could take this with the retail where you bought it. I suspect they would say the phone was fit for purpose when you bought it. You could argue the phone should keep working and claim they broke the CGA by selling this incompatible phone knowing the 3G network would be switched off soon.

 

The network shutdown was announced mid-2024 and you bought the phone in mid-2025. The retailer has some responsibility.




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wellygary
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  #3453216 15-Jan-2026 11:07
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freitasm:

 

The TCL 403 phone itself seems to support VoLTE. I'd say it lacks the proper profiles for New Zealand mobile operators.

 

This is something for TCL to add but seeing this is an old model, I doubt it would happen.

 

You could take this with the retail where you bought it. I suspect they would say the phone was fit for purpose when you bought it. You could argue the phone should keep working and claim they broke the CGA by selling this incompatible phone knowing the 3G network would be switched off soon.

 

The network shutdown was announced mid-2024 and you bought the phone in mid-2025. The retailer has some responsibility.

 

 

The Warehouse still appear to be selling them, but they are marketed as "warehouse mobile" So I would expect they should work on their network.. otherwise I would be asking for a refund (which based on history the warehouse were usually pretty got at ) 

 

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/tcl-403-4g-warehouse-mobile-bundle-prime/R2904638.html

 

 

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  #3453217 15-Jan-2026 11:10
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Warehouse Mobile is the 2degrees network

freitasm
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  #3453218 15-Jan-2026 11:11
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The phone could, possibly, have the 2degrees VoLTE profile. But at this point I'd expect it to not work in New Zealand at some point.




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  #3453220 15-Jan-2026 11:15
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Unlocked handset only means the handset is not SIM locked not related to network features

jfw01

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  #3453227 15-Jan-2026 11:30
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wellygary:

 

What happens if you stick a Warehouse mobile (2Deg) sim into it... does it have VOLTE support then....

 

 

Yes.  That's how we decided to blame skinny.

 

freitasm:

 

If a phone does not have the proper profiles for VoLTE in a country then 4G will still be used for mobile data and SMS, but any voice call requires a 3G network to connect.

 

 

So, what's the cheapest smartphone that offers me an actual choice of networks, and how could I have identified it in March 2025, before purchasing?

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  #3453231 15-Jan-2026 11:39
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There's the HMD Key, which I know works on Spark (and Skinny being a Spark brand, should be ok, but confirm in store). This phone is locked to Spark (again, confirm in store it works on Skinny). It's only $89. Same memory as your current one, but it's slow and very basic.

 

Then the MobiWire Pulse. No experience with this one. Might be locked too.

 

Then there's the OPPO A5 4G. A bit more expensive but better specs than your current phone. 

 

Just look around https://www.spark.co.nz/online/shop/handsets/ for different brands.




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nitro
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  #3453278 15-Jan-2026 11:46
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freitasm:

 

There's the HMD Key, which I know works on Spark (and Skinny being a Spark brand, should be ok, but confirm in store). This phone is locked to Spark (again, confirm in store it works on Skinny). It's only $89. Same memory as your current one, but it's slow and very basic.

 

Then the MobiWire Pulse. No experience with this one. Might be locked too.

 

Then there's the OPPO A5 4G. A bit more expensive but better specs than your current phone. 

 

Just look around https://www.spark.co.nz/online/shop/handsets/ for different brands.

 

 

do note that the above are low-priced devices that work on the Spark network, including Skinny. strictly speaking, it does not meet your requirement of "actual choice of networks". compromises made to lower the pricepoint make universal compatibility a big challenge to device manufacturers.

 

i think, as far as having VoLTE profiles for different networks go, nothing beats the iPhone. android phones, even the higher-priced ones are split into different models that may not work in all countries you could be visiting. this was/is an issue for grey market devices.

 

swapping a 2D sim not an option for you? coverage in your area, perhaps?

 

 

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  #3453280 15-Jan-2026 11:49
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Not all. The OPPO device I linked (as well as Motorola) are not locked and should work on all networks. They are more expensive than the TCL/HMD types and usually start from around $240.

 

But, yes, the cheapest option would be swap networks, if you want to keep the current phone.




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jfw01

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  #3453289 15-Jan-2026 12:37
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nitro:

 

swapping a 2D sim not an option for you? coverage in your area, perhaps?

 

 

I am confused.  3G is shutting down.  Is there something from earlier than 3G that is permanently not shutting down?

jfw01

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  #3453290 15-Jan-2026 12:38
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I have had an automated telephone call, advising me to change my phone settings to be compatible with 4G.  I wonder whether it's a coincidence.

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  #3453292 15-Jan-2026 12:47
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jfw01:

 

nitro:

 

swapping a 2D sim not an option for you? coverage in your area, perhaps?

 

 

I am confused.  3G is shutting down.  Is there something from earlier than 3G that is permanently not shutting down?

 

 

Whats hard to understand about you needing a phone that has 4G and VOLTE support? by Q2 this year pretty much all 3G will be gone so its a requirement to be able to make an emergency call.

 

The previous posters have explained this too you. 

nitro
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  #3453293 15-Jan-2026 12:50
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jfw01:

 

nitro:

 

swapping a 2D sim not an option for you? coverage in your area, perhaps?

 

 

I am confused.  3G is shutting down.  Is there something from earlier than 3G that is permanently not shutting down?

 

 

sorry, i meant 2Degrees not 2G network (which could be why you asked about something older than 3G). Warehouse Mobile uses the 2Degrees network, and should work with your phone, if The Warehouse says it works on their network.

 

but it looks like you have setting changes to try first. 

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