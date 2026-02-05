So im in a situation where I am trying to re-instate an old xtra address and now been trying to do this for a week!



My wife used to have an xtra address that ceased 10 years ago and her son had plenty of online gaming accounts tied to that address and mostly they have continued to work because they never really changed, although unable to change the email address (because it requires a confirmation to current address) but more and more platforms are pushing MFA and this has meant he is locked out of some until we can get MFA codes (and finally update email)



So I have gone on the avenue to get the xtra email re-established and its become roadblock after roadblock.



Roadblock #1 - Firstly I needed a myspark account, no great drama.

Roadblock #2 - with a MySpark Account and no subscriptions you cannot add xtra email.

Roadblock #3 - I figured I would get a 10gb Data only SIM for my Android car audio (usually just tether too phone), give it a go for a while.

Roadblock #4 - They send out the SIM supply the phone number but no account number so cannot add the subscription to my spark.

Progress #1 - Reach out to Spark, finally get given the Account Number can now add subscription, additionally can now add the xtramail subscription.

Roadblock #5 - Try activate the subscription and enable the xtramail account and get 'email address is in use' so I email the address and get a 'no mailbox found' so can I assume they 'blacklist old addresses?'

Progress #2 - Talk to Spark again, am told someone will email me when ready to confirm details of old account number etc (have account number that used to belong to email address)

Progress #3 - Next day no contact at all, reach out to Spark again, this time after a 30 min call I get txt'd a ticketnumber and URL to check ticket status and told to expect an update in '2-3 hours'



Roadblock #6 - I go to the URL, it gets me to login to 'My Spark, but it lands be back in the 'My Spark' portal but not the URL, I update the URL I get a message 'Invalid Ticket ID' but no space, place or method to enter a ticket number, not is there any in the My Spark portal.



Roadblock #7 - Next day I again reach out to spark for a update on the supplied ticket (Today). Radio silence.



I'm increasingly frustrated at what should be such a simple task is just full of unnecessary roadblocks, incompetence and systems that simply do not work!



Anyone have any similar experiences?