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ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Skinny: how do you renew a roaming pack?
Behodar

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#324163 8-Mar-2026 15:37
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I was recently in Australia for nine days so I picked up the seven-day roaming pack with the intention of picking up the three-day pack for the last couple of days. I activated it at the airport before leaving (via the soon-to-be-defunct *888# menu) so it worked as soon as I arrived in Sydney, but a week later I forgot to renew it and didn't notice until I was out and about.

 

What's the process for renewing it in this situation? *888# doesn't work when you're roaming, and I assume that texting 2424 won't work either (I didn't know that option existed until I got back home). With voice roaming still not working reliably even a year later, you can't even ring customer service and get them to do it manually.

 

Fortunately I was with a friend and I was able to log into the Skinny website on his phone and activate the pack that way, but if I was by myself then I'd presumably have been out of luck until I got back to the hotel and could use the Wi-Fi.

 

Am I missing something? Is it really supposed to be this hard?

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openmedia
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  #3467869 8-Mar-2026 16:35
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You can always use the Skinny App while roaming as it is zero charged. You can use that to add additional roaming.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.



Behodar

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  #3467873 8-Mar-2026 17:01
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How in the world are you supposed to figure that out? Neither the home page nor the roaming page make mention of this "Skinny App" (with the exception of a link to its privacy policy in the footer) and I've only been able to find passing mentions of it on the website. I didn't even know such a thing existed.

 

If they can zero rate the app then why in the world don't they zero rate their own website?

 

Edit: Realised after typing that I might have been a bit "cold" there. I'm still a bit sleepy so no offence or anything intended.

Linux
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  #3467874 8-Mar-2026 17:03
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Behodar:

 

If they can zero rate the app then why in the world don't they zero rate their own website?

 

 

URL just needs to be added to a Whitelist for zero rating Why they don't no idea!

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