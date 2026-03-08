I was recently in Australia for nine days so I picked up the seven-day roaming pack with the intention of picking up the three-day pack for the last couple of days. I activated it at the airport before leaving (via the soon-to-be-defunct *888# menu) so it worked as soon as I arrived in Sydney, but a week later I forgot to renew it and didn't notice until I was out and about.

What's the process for renewing it in this situation? *888# doesn't work when you're roaming, and I assume that texting 2424 won't work either (I didn't know that option existed until I got back home). With voice roaming still not working reliably even a year later, you can't even ring customer service and get them to do it manually.

Fortunately I was with a friend and I was able to log into the Skinny website on his phone and activate the pack that way, but if I was by myself then I'd presumably have been out of luck until I got back to the hotel and could use the Wi-Fi.

Am I missing something? Is it really supposed to be this hard?