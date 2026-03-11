Just got an email stating Spark’s satellite service is arriving. Mentioned everything other than a launch date. Anyone have any ideas when?
You regularly ask about service launch dates or information that would be covered by an NDA
You have to wait for official coms from SparkNZ no staff member from any Telco is going to post information on a public website
Woah, calm down! Wasn’t aware that was a crime. Every other telco have been pretty up front. Spark’s one to say they’re launching a service ‘soon’ only for it to take a few years - think wi-fi calling etc.
@Aucklandjafa It may not be a crime but I am also sure it is covered under the Geekzone FUG so ' soon ' is all the official information SparkNZ are releasing for now so no need to post asking for an official date or that would of been in the email from SparkNZ
Whoops - we appear to have doubled up on thread!
It will be sometime in the next 6 months looking at their most recent corporate reports, so before 18 August presumably.
This was the first thread created @RunningMan, so all discussions on Spark sat service, here.
@Linux sure, we might not have an "official" but people can ask.
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LEGAL video, movies and TV download and streaming options in New Zealand
OP email: Spark’s satellite-to-mobile service will soon help our customers stay connected in some of Aotearoa’s most remote locations.
Spark Satellite includes text and data. Data can only be used on selected satellite-ready apps.
There are a number of satellite-ready apps for use over Spark Satellite, including:
Facebook Messenger
AccuWeather
Google Maps
More apps to come. App functionality and speeds may vary.
We’ll be in touch when Spark Satellite launches with full FAQs and everything you need to get started.
Spark Satellite requires a clear line of sight to the sky, with an eligible phone, SIM and plan. Text and data only. Data can only be used on selected satellite-ready apps. Paid extras/add-ons may apply. T&Cs and fair use policy apply.
freitasm:
This was the first thread created @RunningMan, so all discussions on Spark sat service, here.
@Linux sure, we might not have an "official" but people can ask.
Apparently they can’t ask. Great that @Linux was able to school us on how NDA’s work!
gzt: Various search summary results for this paywalled February 2nd article say "April" and "within three months" and "in the first half of 2026"
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/amazon-layoffs-the-impact-on-nz-spark-nears-satellite-launch-an-ai-startup-raises-23m-to-address-teacher-burnout-tech-insider/premium/E5UYE4OF6BABJBIMH4IVW2IZFM
I have not read the actual article.
Cheers mate!
Aucklandjafa:
freitasm:
This was the first thread created @RunningMan, so all discussions on Spark sat service, here.
@Linux sure, we might not have an "official" but people can ask.
Apparently they can’t ask. Great that @Linux was able to school us on how NDA’s work!
Well, one can always ask. If someone in the know is covered by an NDA, they won't say anything. Otherwise... it's free for all.
I am not in the business of policing other people's NDA. If they disclose something, or not, it's not my problem.
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Spark do eventually deliver, what they say they will (e.g. wifi calling) so it isn't vapour-ware. Snail-ware perhaps?
Mike
From the other thread, the email from Spark said
Spark’s satellite-to-mobile service will soon help our customers stay connected in some of Aotearoa’s most remote locations.
Spark Satellite includes text and data. Data can only be used on selected satellite-ready apps.
There are a number of satellite-ready apps for use over Spark Satellite, including:
Facebook Messenger
AccuWeather
Google Maps
More apps to come. App functionality and speeds may vary.
We’ll be in touch when Spark Satellite launches with full FAQs and everything you need to get started.
Spark Satellite requires a clear line of sight to the sky, with an eligible phone, SIM and plan. Text and data only. Data can only be used on selected satellite-ready apps. Paid extras/add-ons may apply. T&Cs and fair use policy apply.
Maybe I've missed it, but have they mentioned which satellite provider they're using? I'm assuming since there's no mention of StarLink that they're not using that...
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Have to be Starlink, surely. I'm not aware of any other global provider having launched their own D2C service and the list of apps available at launch is the same as with Starlink.
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