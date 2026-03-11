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ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark satellite coming soon. Question is: when?
Aucklandjafa

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#324196 11-Mar-2026 15:26
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Just got an email stating Spark’s satellite service is arriving. Mentioned everything other than a launch date. Anyone have any ideas when?

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  #3468976 11-Mar-2026 15:40
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You regularly ask about service launch dates or information that would be covered by an NDA

 

You have to wait for official coms from SparkNZ no staff member from any Telco is going to post information on a public website 



Aucklandjafa

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  #3468980 11-Mar-2026 15:44
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Woah, calm down! Wasn’t aware that was a crime. Every other telco have been pretty up front. Spark’s one to say they’re launching a service ‘soon’ only for it to take a few years - think wi-fi calling etc.

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  #3468988 11-Mar-2026 15:56
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@Aucklandjafa It may not be a crime but I am also sure it is covered under the Geekzone FUG so ' soon ' is all the official information SparkNZ are releasing for now so no need to post asking for an official date or that would of been in the email from SparkNZ



boosacnoodle
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  #3469017 11-Mar-2026 16:38
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Whoops - we appear to have doubled up on thread!

 

It will be sometime in the next 6 months looking at their most recent corporate reports, so before 18 August presumably.

gzt

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  #3469021 11-Mar-2026 16:45
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Various search summary results for this paywalled February 2nd article say "April" and "within three months" and "in the first half of 2026"

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/amazon-layoffs-the-impact-on-nz-spark-nears-satellite-launch-an-ai-startup-raises-23m-to-address-teacher-burnout-tech-insider/premium/E5UYE4OF6BABJBIMH4IVW2IZFM

I have not read the actual article.

freitasm
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  #3469027 11-Mar-2026 16:59
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This was the first thread created @RunningMan, so all discussions on Spark sat service, here.

 

@Linux sure, we might not have an "official" but people can ask. 




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  #3469037 11-Mar-2026 17:23
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OP email: Spark’s satellite-to-mobile service will soon help our customers stay connected in some of Aotearoa’s most remote locations.

Spark Satellite includes text and data. Data can only be used on selected satellite-ready apps.

There are a number of satellite-ready apps for use over Spark Satellite, including:

WhatsApp
Facebook Messenger
AccuWeather
Google Maps

More apps to come. App functionality and speeds may vary.

We’ll be in touch when Spark Satellite launches with full FAQs and everything you need to get started.

Spark Satellite requires a clear line of sight to the sky, with an eligible phone, SIM and plan. Text and data only. Data can only be used on selected satellite-ready apps. Paid extras/add-ons may apply. T&Cs and fair use policy apply.

Finally! Apps finally have a reason to reduce round trips and improve data efficiency : p.

In fairness I think Google Maps was already darn good at it.

Aucklandjafa

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  #3469040 11-Mar-2026 17:30
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freitasm:

 

This was the first thread created @RunningMan, so all discussions on Spark sat service, here.

 

@Linux sure, we might not have an "official" but people can ask. 

 

 

Apparently they can’t ask. Great that @Linux was able to school us on how NDA’s work!

Aucklandjafa

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  #3469041 11-Mar-2026 17:31
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gzt: Various search summary results for this paywalled February 2nd article say "April" and "within three months" and "in the first half of 2026"

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/amazon-layoffs-the-impact-on-nz-spark-nears-satellite-launch-an-ai-startup-raises-23m-to-address-teacher-burnout-tech-insider/premium/E5UYE4OF6BABJBIMH4IVW2IZFM

I have not read the actual article.

 

Cheers mate!

freitasm
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  #3469044 11-Mar-2026 17:41
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Aucklandjafa:

 

freitasm:

 

This was the first thread created @RunningMan, so all discussions on Spark sat service, here.

 

@Linux sure, we might not have an "official" but people can ask. 

 

 

Apparently they can’t ask. Great that @Linux was able to school us on how NDA’s work!

 

 

Well, one can always ask. If someone in the know is covered by an NDA, they won't say anything. Otherwise... it's free for all.

 

I am not in the business of policing other people's NDA. If they disclose something, or not, it's not my problem.




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MikeAqua
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  #3469239 12-Mar-2026 08:53
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Spark do eventually deliver, what they say they will (e.g. wifi calling) so it isn't vapour-ware.  Snail-ware perhaps?




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  #3469253 12-Mar-2026 09:18
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From the other thread, the email from Spark said

 

Spark’s satellite-to-mobile service will soon help our customers stay connected in some of Aotearoa’s most remote locations.

 

Spark Satellite includes text and data. Data can only be used on selected satellite-ready apps.

 

There are a number of satellite-ready apps for use over Spark Satellite, including:

 

WhatsApp
Facebook Messenger
AccuWeather
Google Maps

 

More apps to come. App functionality and speeds may vary.

 

We’ll be in touch when Spark Satellite launches with full FAQs and everything you need to get started.

 

Spark Satellite requires a clear line of sight to the sky, with an eligible phone, SIM and plan. Text and data only. Data can only be used on selected satellite-ready apps. Paid extras/add-ons may apply. T&Cs and fair use policy apply.

 

boosacnoodle
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  #3469300 12-Mar-2026 10:34
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Webpage up now - https://www.spark.co.nz/online/shop/mobile-plans/coming-soon-satellite 

Obraik
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  #3469333 12-Mar-2026 11:10
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Maybe I've missed it, but have they mentioned which satellite provider they're using? I'm assuming since there's no mention of StarLink that they're not using that...




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boosacnoodle
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  #3469432 12-Mar-2026 12:16
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Have to be Starlink, surely. I'm not aware of any other global provider having launched their own D2C service and the list of apps available at launch is the same as with Starlink.

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