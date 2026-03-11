boosacnoodle

Spark’s satellite-to-mobile service will soon help our customers stay connected in some of Aotearoa’s most remote locations.
Spark Satellite includes text and data. Data can only be used on selected satellite-ready apps.
There are a number of satellite-ready apps for use over Spark Satellite, including:
- Facebook Messenger
- AccuWeather
- Google Maps
More apps to come. App functionality and speeds may vary.
We’ll be in touch when Spark Satellite launches with full FAQs and everything you need to get started.
Spark Satellite requires a clear line of sight to the sky, with an eligible phone, SIM and plan. Text and data only. Data can only be used on selected satellite-ready apps. Paid extras/add-ons may apply. T&Cs and fair use policy apply.