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ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark Satellite coming soon
boosacnoodle

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#324197 11-Mar-2026 15:27
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Just received via. email.

 

 

 

Spark’s satellite-to-mobile service will soon help our customers stay connected in some of Aotearoa’s most remote locations.

 

 

 

Spark Satellite includes text and data. Data can only be used on selected satellite-ready apps.

 

 

 

There are a number of satellite-ready apps for use over Spark Satellite, including:

 

 

  • WhatsApp
  • Facebook Messenger
  • AccuWeather
  • Google Maps

 

More apps to come. App functionality and speeds may vary.

 

 

 

We’ll be in touch when Spark Satellite launches with full FAQs and everything you need to get started.

 

 

 

Spark Satellite requires a clear line of sight to the sky, with an eligible phone, SIM and plan. Text and data only. Data can only be used on selected satellite-ready apps. Paid extras/add-ons may apply. T&Cs and fair use policy apply.

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johno1234
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  #3468974 11-Mar-2026 15:35
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Was looking at the OneNZ satellite thread and wondering what id anything Spark would do. 

 

Will this also use Starlink?

 

 



boosacnoodle

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  #3468978 11-Mar-2026 15:43
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The timing lines up, I'd think, for any initial exclusivity to have rolled over with Starlink. The apps available at launch are the same, too.

 

Spark's last update with Lynk was 2023, from what I can see, and that was just sending a TXT (let alone using data).

freitasm
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  #3469026 11-Mar-2026 16:58
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To be fair, I'm locking this thread and will keep the one created milliseconds before: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=324196

 

 




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