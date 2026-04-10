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ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Port Spark landline number to Hero
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#324438 10-Apr-2026 07:33
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Can someone please confirm that if I port my landline number (yes, I'm old) to Hero that serice on the Spark internet connection (Max Fibre Plus via Enable) will continue uninterrupted.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

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nztim
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  #3479641 10-Apr-2026 08:11
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I thought that was only a copper / neax / icms limitation? 




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boosacnoodle
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  #3479645 10-Apr-2026 08:31
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nztim:

 

I thought that was only a copper / neax / icms limitation? 

 

 

Every broadband service still had a line number (akin to a phone number), if you didn't have a phone number, on Spark last I checked but that may well have changed as it was a while ago. I'm really not sure what happens in this case.

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  #3479655 10-Apr-2026 08:47
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Spark support via app is just AI loops for 4 days. I gave up.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



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  #3479665 10-Apr-2026 09:44
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It caused the chorus fibre connection to stop for a friend about 6-9 months ago. They were able to get it working again without much hassle once they were made aware of what had happened. The number was being ported because spark would not take the number to their new house and the internet was not actively being used at the old house but it was wanted to be kept active for the cameras and stuff while it was being worked on.




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  #3479668 10-Apr-2026 09:52
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Spark replied and say they can't say what will happen as it depends on what Hero select.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

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  #3479854 10-Apr-2026 13:24
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I guess the one way to ensure that everything works as expected is to get Spark to spin up a naked fibre plan on port two of the ONT , when it’s up move on to it , then let Hero port the number away .. and see what happens .. if the original Spark service remains then terminate it.. 

 

 

 

Or find a human @ Hero and explain what you’ve been told from Spark and see if they can do it so the fibre connection remains 

 
 
 
 

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  #3479858 10-Apr-2026 14:18
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There is a reasonable probablity that porting away the landline number from Spark, will also terminate the associated fibre connection. I've seen this happen in the past. Why not move your fibre connection to Hero too. Just order that up on next avaiable ONT port, then port away at will :)




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  #3479859 10-Apr-2026 14:29
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Did this a few years ago as discussed here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=43&topicid=315357&page_no=1#3257033
EDIT: Can't see that ANYWHERE on the Spark site any more though.

noroad
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  #3479970 11-Apr-2026 08:42
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Spyware:

 

Can someone please confirm that if I port my landline number (yes, I'm old) to Hero that serice on the Spark internet connection (Max Fibre Plus via Enable) will continue uninterrupted.

 

 

I would suggest you just port the Internet to Hero while you are at it and save both money and hassle.

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  #3479975 11-Apr-2026 09:15
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huckster:

 

Did this a few years ago as discussed here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=43&topicid=315357&page_no=1#3257033
EDIT: Can't see that ANYWHERE on the Spark site any more though.

 

 

Have asked about Customer Link as want to find out if possibility. There responses appear to be very slow so maybe next week before I know if that can work.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

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  #3479976 11-Apr-2026 09:19
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coffeebaron:

 

There is a reasonable probablity that porting away the landline number from Spark, will also terminate the associated fibre connection. I've seen this happen in the past. Why not move your fibre connection to Hero too. Just order that up on next avaiable ONT port, then port away at will :)

 

 

Yes, will consider.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

 
 
 
 

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#3480046 11-Apr-2026 15:49
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I did this about 6 months ago, i.e., Spark landline (09) to Hero. I had Spark landline, broadband fibre and two mobiles.  My Spark account had landline number but also a separate number used for the account reference.  I made it clear with Hero I wanted to port landline # and NOT broadband.  Hero handled it very well with no interruption to Spark broadband.

 

I live in central Auckland so I can walk to a Spark store.  I find the in-person service great and the telephone support time consuming and frustratingly vague, simplistic.  If you can get to a Spark store I recommend it.

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  #3480049 11-Apr-2026 16:15
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Supposedly Customer Link should be set up in 24-48 hours and I'll do the port. Support via the app was a long chore and hard to know if talking to real person or AI at times.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

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  #3480125 12-Apr-2026 08:59
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Interesting, slight hijack question…

 

“Am I able to simply get myself an IP phone, plug into my existing network / ISP (OneNZ, or any other ISP), and then subscribe to the $4 a month voip plan, porting my existing number”?

 

 

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  #3480127 12-Apr-2026 09:08
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Goosey:

 

Interesting, slight hijack question…

 

“Am I able to simply get myself an IP phone, plug into my existing network / ISP (OneNZ, or any other ISP), and then subscribe to the $4 a month voip plan, porting my existing number”?

 


 

Yes

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