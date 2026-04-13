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ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Physical sim to eSIM overseas transfer
Swemoph

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#324467 13-Apr-2026 20:32
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Hey all,

 

 

 

I’ve been roaming with my Spark NZ SIM in Australia for a little over 4 years because I need to keep my number active. I recently changed phones and now want to move from my physical SIM to an eSIM on an iPhone.

 

From Spark’s documentation, it sounds like you need to be physically in New Zealand to do this:

 

"You can complete Pay Monthly physical SIM to eSIM, or eSIM to eSIM change in our stores or by calling or messaging Spark. You must be in New Zealand to complete this change."

 

(https://www.spark.co.nz/help/mobile/set-up/swap-my-sim/)

 

This was also confirmed by their social media team. Unfortunately, flying over to New Zealand just to swap my SIM is not really an option, and I would rather not keep two phones.

 

 

 

I did notice some self-service sim transfer options in the docs that do not involve calling or visiting a store.

 

"Change Physical SIM to eSIM on the same iPhone" and "Transfer a Physical SIM/eSIM on your current iPhone, to an eSIM on your new iPhone"

 

 

 

I can see the first option available in my iPhone cellular settings to convert the SIM. 

 

 

 

My question is, would I be able to use these two options to convert my physical sim to an eSIM, then transfer that to my new phone? Neither of these options seems to require visiting a Spark store or contacting their call center.

 

My biggest fear is ending up in no-mans land where the SIM swap is botched or half complete, and I can't recover from it without visiting a store.

 

 

 

If not, is there literally any way to move the SIM card over without being in New Zealand? Any firsthand experience would be really appreciated.

 

 

 

Thanks!

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Linux
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  #3480662 13-Apr-2026 20:37
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@Swemoph Paying for 4 years roaming why did you not just use 2degrees Wi-Fi calling (They do not geo block Wi-Fi calling) with your NZ number? Zero roaming fees or a cheap 2degrees business plan that has $0 roaming to AU included

 

Yes you can easily move eSIM between handsets by scanning a QR code



Swemoph

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  #3480664 13-Apr-2026 20:47
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Linux:

 

@Swemoph Paying for 4 years roaming why did you not just use 2degrees Wi-Fi calling (They do not geo block Wi-Fi calling) with your NZ number? Zero roaming fees or a cheap 2degrees business plan that has $0 roaming to AU included

 

Yes you can easily move eSIM between handsets by scanning a QR code

 

 

Thanks for the reply - I have not paid anything extra for roaming luckily. I keep roaming data off and only use the number for FT/iMessage + to receive SMS codes. A carrier swap might be a useful option when I next visit though as it'd enable me to make calls/send texts.

 

I am aware that you can scan the QR code to move the SIM, but can this be commissioned/activated correctly while overseas?

Aucklandjafa
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  #3480665 13-Apr-2026 20:47
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Just keep your physical sim, that way if anything goes wrong, you can get Spark to move your number back to it 



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  #3480666 13-Apr-2026 20:49
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It should work overseas as long as you have a internet connection

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