Hey all,

I’ve been roaming with my Spark NZ SIM in Australia for a little over 4 years because I need to keep my number active. I recently changed phones and now want to move from my physical SIM to an eSIM on an iPhone.

From Spark’s documentation, it sounds like you need to be physically in New Zealand to do this:

"You can complete Pay Monthly physical SIM to eSIM, or eSIM to eSIM change in our stores or by calling or messaging Spark. You must be in New Zealand to complete this change."

(https://www.spark.co.nz/help/mobile/set-up/swap-my-sim/)

This was also confirmed by their social media team. Unfortunately, flying over to New Zealand just to swap my SIM is not really an option, and I would rather not keep two phones.

I did notice some self-service sim transfer options in the docs that do not involve calling or visiting a store.

"Change Physical SIM to eSIM on the same iPhone" and "Transfer a Physical SIM/eSIM on your current iPhone, to an eSIM on your new iPhone"

I can see the first option available in my iPhone cellular settings to convert the SIM.

My question is, would I be able to use these two options to convert my physical sim to an eSIM, then transfer that to my new phone? Neither of these options seems to require visiting a Spark store or contacting their call center.

My biggest fear is ending up in no-mans land where the SIM swap is botched or half complete, and I can't recover from it without visiting a store.

If not, is there literally any way to move the SIM card over without being in New Zealand? Any firsthand experience would be really appreciated.

Thanks!