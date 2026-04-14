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ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Skinny SIM not working on Xiaomi Redmi 15C
mvil

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#324473 14-Apr-2026 21:23
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Hi, I hope someone on here can help.

 

I Just bought a Xiaomi Redmi 15C. Specs says works with Skinny. Old phone was a OnePlus 6T, which stopped working after the 3G shutdown. Issue I have now is I can't make or receive any calls on the Xiaomi phone with the Skinny sim card. Mobile data and send/receive texts works fine. 

 

I have tested the skinny sim card on a OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 12 and works fine. If I put a One NZ sim card or a Warehouse sim card in the Xiaomi Redmi 15C, calls works fine. I found a post on reddit that mentions dial *#*#86583#*#*. Tried that and made no difference. 

 

For some reason I can't make or receive calls on the Skinny sim with the Xiaomi Redmi 15C. Is there some setting I am missing? Or is the phone specs wrong and the phone not compatible with skinny? 

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richms
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  #3480903 14-Apr-2026 22:03
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After doing the code, you have to enable VoLTE in the sim card menu that you get to by holding down mobile data in the notifications thing. The code just makes the option available to turn on.

 

Once you see VoLTE icons at the top by the signal levels then its actually using it.




Richard rich.ms

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